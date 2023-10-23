Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to put aside party politics to make Britain a steel leader

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said he would put aside party politics to make Britain the world leader in clean green steel and “transform the industry”.

Sir Keir made the pledge as the industry faces job cuts as part of a drive to reduce emissions.

“The heartland of Britain’s industry, British Steel is integral to our growth and prosperity as a nation. From Port Talbot to Rutherglen, to Scunthorpe, it has been the fabric of our society for generations,” Sir Keir said.

“But for too long, our steel industry has lagged behind while our European colleagues have advanced. We have to change this. We have to make Britain a world leader again.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer is set to visit Port Talbot (Stephen Rousseau/PA)

“We will put party politics aside, partner with devolved sectors, industry and trade unions to give UK Steel its future back.”

Sir Keir said he had made delivering clean electricity by 2023 one of his five missions for a Labor government, which would “turbocharging the creation of critical infrastructure”.

“That is why our Green Prosperity Plan will deliver a decade-long program of investment in clean steel. “We will not back down until these opportunities are passed.”

The Labor leader will visit Tata’s huge Port Talbot plant in South Wales where he will promise UK steelmakers will be “supported, not abandoned”.

The Government announced last month it would pump up to £500 million into Port Talbot as part of a plan to produce “green” steel – but more than 3,000 jobs could be lost.

Taxpayer funding will help convert the plant’s two coal-fired blast furnaces into electric arc versions that can run on zero-carbon electricity.

The company, which employs around 8,000 people across the UK, will also invest around £750 million in the project.

Electric arc furnace (EAF) is primarily used to melt scrap metal for conversion into new products, while blast furnace is used to make steel from iron ore and coke.

According to the Sunday Times, around 2,000 jobs at British Steel in Scunthorpe are also at risk, although a final decision has not been made.

A government spokesperson said: “Our commitment to the UK steel sector is clear, including the announcement of a major package of support on energy costs and recent government funding to enable green steel production by Tata Steel at Port Talbot.

“We will continue to work closely with the industry, including British Steel, to secure a sustainable and competitive future for the UK steel industry.”

Sir Keir is expected to meet representatives of the three main steelworkers unions – Community, GMB and Unite – during his visit to Port Talbot.

A Labor spokesperson said: “We will invest £3 billion over a decade to green steel across the UK, from Port Talbot to Rutherglen and Scunthorpe, by investing in the communities that are at the heart of the future.

“Our long-term plan for steel will see a 10-year commitment to keep UK steel competitive, ensure jobs in the UK and invest in the new green technologies needed to reduce our carbon emissions.

“That’s the difference between Labor and the Conservatives, they keep moving from one crisis to the next whereas Labor has a plan for a decade of national renewal.”

Roy Rickhus, general secretary of the community, said: “It is clear that Labor is on the side of steelworkers, and we need a Labor government led by Keir Starmer that will deliver the investment our industry needs to thrive.

“After three years of discussions, the deal Tata and the UK government have struck – without the input of unions – is a failed plan to decarbonise on the cheap.”

He called for a “long, robust consultation” on the plan with the opportunity for the union to put forward alternative proposals, adding that “we will do everything in our power to support our members and all options should be on the table.” “.

The Unite union called on Sir Keir to support his plan for the industry, which includes a £12 billion, 12-year phased transition to green steel and procurement rules to allow 100% British metal to be used in public contracts. Changes are included.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Port Talbot can remain at the heart of a vibrant UK steel industry if Keir Starmer commits a future Labor government to supporting Unite’s plan for steel.

“Unite Workers’ plan for steel shows politicians have an opportunity to make Britain the world leader in steel production – we will do everything in our power to make sure they understand this.”

