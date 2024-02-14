Sir Jim Ratcliffe gets FA approval for minority takeover of Manchester United - Man United News & Transfer News | People's Person

4

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his company INEOS will now officially become minority owners of Manchester United after their takeover has received the official seal of approval.

Journalist Ben Jacobs reports on X that the Football Association has officially approved Ratcliffe’s stake in Man United.

Jim Ratcliffe has now received FA approval on his stake in Manchester United.✅ – Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) 14 February 2024

In late December, The People’s Person reported that Ratcliffe had reached an agreement with the club on the acquisition of a 25% stake, 13 months after the Glazers began exploring a full or partial sale of United.

Upon receiving United board approval for the sale, the INEOS chief got the green light he needed to take control of the club’s football operations.

Since arriving at Old Trafford, INEOS has taken an active involvement in the club’s sporting operations, despite the takeover deal not yet being confirmed.

This included the appointment of Omar Berrada as the club’s chief executive following the departure of Richard Arnold. Before coming to Old Trafford, Berrada led Manchester City’s recent on-field success and served as CEO.

Yet, Ratcliffe’s influence doesn’t end there, with United’s new billionaire co-owner also leading the search for a new Sporting Director with the likes of Dan Ashworth on the club’s radar.

In addition to personnel changes, Ratcliffe is also determined to improve the club’s neglected infrastructure. This includes transforming Old Trafford into the “Wembley of the North” and transforming the deteriorating stadium into a world-class venue.

Another item on the agenda is the Carrington Training Complex. With INEOS deeming Carrington’s facilities inadequate, the joint minority shareholders are reportedly considering the possibility of a fresh exit from Carrington.

Last week, while in town to pay his tribute at United’s Munich memorial, Ratcliffe decided to spend some time at Carrington too; His third visit in the last month.

Clearly taking his new football project seriously, Ratcliffe’s plans for United are reportedly so big that some at the club are considered to be “in the dark” regarding potential structural changes.

Now, with the FA’s approval, Ratcliffe and INEOS have officially passed the final hurdle of becoming United’s newest shareholders. Given the speed and intensity with which he has begun planning his transition to the club, United fans will be hoping that his transition will be swift and effective.

Source: thepeoplesperson.com