Sir Grayson Perry criticizes EDF over £39,000-a-month energy bill

Sir Grayson Perry has hit out at EDF after an error caused his energy bill to rise by £39,000 a month.

The artist said his monthly direct debit payments had increased from £300 a month to £39,000, and criticized the provider’s call center for being “no help”.

EDF Energy said there could sometimes be “unusual changes” to customers’ direct debits when incorrect meter readings were recorded on the system – and denied there was a widespread issue.

Writing on x, formerly known as Twitter, Sir Grayson said: “Hi EDF Energy. I’m trying to talk to someone to explain how my electricity bill went from £300 a month to £39,000.

“No help from your call centre, but you tried to direct debit this amount from my account today.”

hello @edfenergy I’m trying to talk to someone to explain how my electricity bill went from £300 a month to £39,000. No help from your call center but you tried to direct debit this amount from my account today – Grayson Perry (@Alan_Measles) 18 December 2023

Sir Grayson, 63, is known for his ceramic vases, tapestries and his cross-dressing. The self-described “broadcaster, transvestite and lecturer” often appears in public as her alter ego “Claire”.

John Sopel, who co-hosts the News Agent podcast with Emily Maitlis and Louise Goodall, also claimed his direct debit had risen substantially – from £152 to £19,274 a month.

“Looks a little tough. Is there a human we can talk to instead of a bot? Many thanks and Merry Christmas.”

Several dissatisfied EDF customers responded to both threads, detailing their problems contacting the provider.

One wrote: “The way utility companies deliberately make it so difficult to contact themselves is completely insulting and increases the stress of resolving problems tenfold.”

Another said: “The only way to get a response from energy companies is to email them with the word ‘Ombudsman’ in the title. When you threaten to escalate things, they suddenly become very reactive.”

Both users asked for a response from an EDF representative, promising to resolve the issue.

Dear @edfenergy

Just received a notification that our monthly standing order is increasing from £152 per month to £19,274. Looks a bit steep. Is there a human we can talk to instead of a bot?

Many thanks and Merry Christmas

John – Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) 16 December 2023

Mr. Sopel later wrote that his issue with the provider had been resolved. Responding to Sir Grayson’s tweet, he wrote, “Same thing has happened with us too. ridiculous.

“Now we have a solution. They wanted to increase ours from £152 to £18k. I wonder how many other people have this. EDF Energy, can you please shed light on what is happening?

A representative from the provider said: “I’m glad we were able to resolve your query John, and I’m sorry for any concerns.

“We are aware that another X user is having a similar issue to the one you raised, so we are investigating it as a priority. If we can help you any further please contact us again.

Podcast host John Sopel calls direct debit amount “ridiculous” – RII Schroer

On Monday, EDF announced plans to wipe out the debt of its most vulnerable customers, forgiving an average of £1,250 to bill payers identified as eligible for the provider’s “Fresh Start” scheme.

It comes after regulator Ofgem proposed further raising of energy price caps in April to help suppliers recover almost £3 billion owed by customers who are unable to pay.

Ofgem said it is proposing a one-off price cap adjustment of £16, to be paid between April 2024 and March 2025, the equivalent of around £1.33 a month. Customers on pre-payment meters will not be affected.

An EDF Energy spokesperson said: “Customers do not need to worry – these are not related to any wider issues with our billing system and we have made no changes to the direct debit conversion process for customers.

“Abnormal changes in direct debit amounts can sometimes occur when incorrect meter readings are entered on the system.

“We have robust interventions in place to ensure that any large increase in customers’ direct debits is verified through human checks and in almost all such cases, system errors are rectified and prevented without impacting customers. Is.”

Referring to the experiences of Sir Grayson and Mr Sopel, an EDF spokesman: “Although we cannot discuss the specifics of the cases you refer to; “We can confirm that they are not related in any way.”

