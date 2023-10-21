Sir Bobby Charlton: Geoff Hurst pays tribute to ‘one of football’s true greats’

Fellow footballers, fans and politicians have paid emotional tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton after he died at the age of 86.

In the words of Sir Geoff Hurst, he was “one of the true greats”.

Sir Geoff, who played with sir bobby In England’s 1966 World Cup-winning team, he was described as “a great colleague and friend” who “will be greatly missed”.

As well as scoring 49 goals for his country, Sir Bobby achieved legendary status at Manchester United, where he made 758 appearances and scored 249 goals.

Former United player Gary Neville said that Sir Bobby was “the greatest English football player and Manchester United’s greatest ambassador”.

He said, “A champion on and off the pitch and a Busby babe who paved the way for everyone to come to United.”

David Beckham, who made his Manchester United first-team debut at the age of 17 and whose middle name is Robert after Charlton, called him a “national hero”.

“It was Sir Bobby who gave me the opportunity to play for Manchester United… I will always be grateful to the man I was named after, someone I looked up to and a hero to many people around the world. Was.”

Another Manchester United legend, French forward Eric Cantona, described Sir Bobby as “one of the best of all time”.

Manchester United paid tribute to “one of the greatest and best-loved players in our club’s history”, saying he was a “hero to millions”.

“Admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a legend of the game.”

Tributes were filled with praise for both his skills on the pitch and his behavior off it.

Gary Lineker said he was “a really wonderful footballer and a really lovely human being”.

Lineker said, “A World Cup winner, a Manchester United great and, for me, the greatest England player ever. He may no longer be with us but he will have immortality in football.”

Former Manchester United player Alan Brazil told Sky News that Sir Bobby will always come up in conversations about superstars and heroes.

“The rocket shot he had could have destroyed them out of nowhere. But he was a very personable guy who would go out of his way to come and say, ‘How are you?’.”

Even fans of other clubs respect him, the Brazilian said.

Liverpool FC and Manchester City, Manchester United’s biggest rivals, both paid tribute to Sir Bobby, with Liverpool saying his “legacy will live on”.

Politicians and public figures joined in the praise. Rishi Sunak said he “has a place in history as one of the game’s greatest players” while Sir Keir Starmer called him a “brilliant and gentlemanly man”.

The Prince of Wales also posted a tribute on Instagram, calling Sir Bobby a “gentleman,” “legend” and “a true great.”

