Sip Coffee Bar

Need a caffeine fix? Wittenberg students have told you about Sips Coffee Bar, located in Thomas Library’s Compass: Sweet Success Center. The complex’s new coffee spot is open from 8am to 8pm Monday to Thursday and 8am to 4pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“Students have put a lot of time and effort into opening this location in COMPASS to bring good coffee to campus,” said Mackie Miller, Class of 2025 from New Carlisle, Ohio, and president of Sips Coffee Bar. “Thank you all for your support during this exciting time. Opening the SIP was a joint effort of everyone. I’m grateful to be surrounded by great, hard-working people who make my job enjoyable while also learning a lot. I want to recognize my entire team and the Tiger Ventures team in particular.

An entirely student-run operation under Tiger Ventures, a new business incubator in Wittenberg and Sip’s parent company, Coffee Bar is one of two entities under the Tiger Ventures umbrella. Tiger Fuel, a smoothie shop located in the atrium of Pam Evans Smith Arena, part of the Health, Wellness and Athletics Complex, is another.

Miller, a business management major pursuing a minor in environmental studies, has a lot of experience working in the coffee shop industry. Last summer, she interned at a coffee shop in Olympia, Washington.

“I learned a lot of in-depth knowledge about running a coffee shop,” McKee said. “I spent a lot of time reading books on leadership and setting goals for myself because it’s a learning experience for everyone. “I want to do my best in the leadership role I am in.”

Under Miller’s leadership, the team includes Macy Pearson, operations manager and Class of 2025, from New Carlisle, Ohio; Ellie White, marketing manager and class of 2026 from Harrison Ohio; and Nick Stover, financial manager and Class of 2025, from Paris, Ohio. Fourteen baristas also currently support the operation, all of whom are trained primarily by Pearson.

“It’s just a process of learning, observing, and getting into it with observation,” Miller explained.

Positions at Tiger Ventures and SIP are created for students to move up in the company while gaining experience running a business. Students apply and interview for positions just like they would at a real company. Being president can be a position that students hold until they graduate, depending on when they join, what their goals are, and what kind of competition there is for the position.

The idea to open a coffee shop in the library came about when Miller and Tiger Ventures CEO Ian Ash, Class of 2024 and an entrepreneurship major from Akron, Ohio, met last year during FIRE (Focused, Integrated, Reflective, Experience) Week.

“I always wanted to do entrepreneurship, but I was surprised to find out I could do it during college,” Miller said. “During the visit Ian and I talked a bit about starting a coffee bar in the library, and I had a lot of previous coffee experience. I was excited to get the chance to be involved, but it was just an idea. After Fire Week, Ian and I started working on our plan and vision for the shop, and now here we are!”

Sip serves Boston Stoker coffee and pastries made by D-Sweets on East Main Street in Springfield. The latter will rotate and change during the seasons. Sip serves almost everything in terms of coffee including many flavours. And for those non-coffee drinkers who still prefer caffeine, Sip offers flavored Red Bull energy drinks.

“We wanted an option for everyone and I’m proud of how that vision came to fruition. Having a varied menu required a lot of taste testing. However, I like my coffee strong, so I had to outsource a bit for opinions. The whole process has been fun and creating the menu has been one of my favorite parts, Miller said.

“I have an excellent team, and it is a pleasure to work with them. “I couldn’t have done it without all the effort and hard work they put into SIP,” Miller said. “And, we couldn’t have made SIP a reality without the guidance of two successful entrepreneurs who were our mentors. Also work as.”

The organizations’ advisors are Kevin Steidel, professor of practice, business and economics at Wittenberg, who teaches entrepreneurship classes, and Timmy McCarthy, Class of 2002, who is Wittenberg’s first professional in residence.

Tiger Ventures was developed in Wittenberg to ‘fill the gap’ in a market where there are opportunities for business. The students hope that other businesses will also run under them in this academic year. Tiger Ventures is one of the many organizations where learning happens ‘beyond the classroom’. It provides students with real-world experience, diverse guidance, and an abundance of trainers and mentors within the learning platform. The organization works to provide positions and job responsibilities that reflect the outside world and works to build relationships with businesses operating locally and throughout Ohio.

Since all Tiger Ventures are managed and run entirely by students, all revenue streams and individual business units function within and within the context of a business and are talked about using that vernacular. All dollars generated by Tiger Ventures go back to fund Tiger Ventures, and any profitability generated goes back into either growing/reinvesting into Tiger Ventures or into Wittenberg University’s financial infrastructure. As a share becomes Tiger Dollar. Tiger Ventures also works in partnership with the Wittenberg Academy for Entrepreneurs, which was created to encourage and develop emerging entrepreneurs and new ideas on and off campus.

