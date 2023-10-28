Sink, sink, sink: One year has passed and Musk's Twitter is in ruins

It’s been a year to the day that Elon Musk took ownership of Twitter and stripped it of all social value.

Let it sink in. When he took charge of the platform, Musk called Twitter the “de facto town square” of the Internet. Musk insisted that under his leadership the online forum would become “crucial to the future of civilization.” At that time very few people believed in him. Now very few people do this.

What most people still call Twitter on October 27, 2023, is a lot worse than it was on October 27, 2022, when Musk took a porcelain sink to the company’s San Francisco headquarters. (Get it? Me neither.) As it turns out, the joke is on Musk, and on the banks that helped him finance this disastrous deal, and on anyone else who still believes that He cares about protecting freedom of expression and facilitating civil discussion online.

Of course, this couldn’t be further from the truth. And Musk’s biggest failure in a year of disastrous decisions came during the first days of his tenure, when he abandoned an early commitment to the kind of content moderation that makes civil discourse possible… and social-media enterprises. Makes it successful.

Musk’s biggest mistake

Within a week of taking office, Musk fired Free Press co-CEO Jessica J. Met with civil-rights leaders, including Gonzalez. He pledged to “combat hate and harassment” on the network and “enforce [Twitter’s] Election integrity policies. But soon after this meeting, Musk announced massive layoffs, firing a large percentage of Twitter employees, including those responsible for maintaining the company’s critical brand-safety, election-integrity, and content-moderation standards. Many people responsible for this were also involved.

We hoped Musk would have learned this lesson early on: Twitter’s business will live or die based on the decisions he does or doesn’t make about content moderation.

Things went downhill rapidly from there. Free Press and our partners launched #StopToxicTwitter Coalition Soon after, Musk reneged on his pledge to combat the spread of hate and disinformation. We urged the platform’s top advertisers to pause all placement on Twitter until they have assurances that Musk will protect their brands. Advertisers left Twitter in droves: Within three months of the launch of #StopToxicTwitter, more than 500 advertisers halted their Twitter spending, sending a powerful message to Musk that he will not let the uncontrolled spread of hate and misinformation be controlled. The exodus of advertisers, which continued throughout the year, is a major contributor to Twitter’s steep decline in revenue.

Earlier this month, marketing firm Abiquity reported that only two of its clients (which include 70 of the top 100 advertising brands in the United States) are now spending on Twitter — up from 31 a month before Musk took control. Less. This is in line with Musk’s own assessment, made last month, that US advertising revenue had declined 60 percent since he acquired the company.

Instead of meeting demands from advertisers and advocates for a safer and more civil public platform, Musk has responded by suing a research organization and #StopToxicTwitter partner — the Center for Countering Digital Hate — over allegations that vitriol and falsehoods appeared on his network. The increasing prevalence of has been documented. He threatened to sue another organization that he criticized over the dramatic increase in anti-Semitic content on Twitter last year.

Musk’s decision to grant a “general amnesty” to thousands of previously banned accounts belonging to the most hateful neo-Nazis, white supremacists and conspiracy theorists has driven advertisers away even further. More recently, he has used his blue-check, pay-for-engagement scheme to give a soapbox (and even revenue) to all kinds of corrupt people and propagandists, including many Those who seek to drown the legitimate public discussion about the Israel/Gaza crisis in lies. ,

the person who is most guilty

In Musk’s distorted world view, his critics are to blame for Twitter’s sinking fortunes. Furthermore, this self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist” has used his significant resources to silence anyone who disagrees with him.

Jessica J. “That the richest man on the planet is using his money, influence and even legal action to intimidate and silence critics, including our coalition partners, is reprehensible,” Gonzalez said. “Musk bought an advertising platform and advertisers have made themselves clear: They want no part of the toxic mix of hate and lies that Musk has enabled. “Musk has only himself to blame for X’s declining fortunes.”

Through all this, Musk has chosen to ignore a fundamental truth for social-media enterprises: Effective content moderation is essential to healthy online communities and growing company revenues. As Musk’s Twitter inches toward bankruptcy, he has repeatedly demonstrated a lack of basic business smarts about online platforms.

Mike Masnick wrote of the content-moderation learning curve, “It’s a kind of rite of passage for any new social media network.” “They show up, insist that they’re a ‘platform for free speech’ without understanding what that really means, and then they immediately discover a whole bunch of fairly radical ideas, rapidly ( (often sloppy) make a bunch of changes… and in the end, they all end up in basically the same general environment.”

Musk isn’t there yet, and after a year of setbacks, he probably never will be. Twitter’s proof is in its bottom line. Advertisers who have left Twitter have put their money where their values ​​are. And they are unlikely to return in any significant way until Twitter provides assurances that their brands are not promoting hatred and lies.

But a year after Musk broke down Twitter’s front door, his decisions have all been wrong, with consequences that continue to undermine public discussion, endanger democracy, and harm people at home and abroad.

Source: www.commondreams.org