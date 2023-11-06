Singularity is less than 10 years away, says AI veteran – Decrypt

Generative AI has become firmly established in the sphere of culture, and everyone from computer scientists to social media experts are waiting for the next big leap: the Singularity, the moment when artificial intelligence surpasses human intelligence – and human control. Is saved from.

Before the mainstream adoption of generic AI and widespread concerns about the dangers of the technology, experts and theorists estimated that the singularity was decades away, giving humans time to prepare for a world transformed by artificial intelligence and supercomputers. Get. But Ben Goertzel, CEO of AI and blockchain developer SingularityNet, believes the advent of artificial general intelligence (AGI) will take years, not decades.

“I would say now, three to eight years is fine for me, and that’s partly because big language models like Meta’s Llama2 and OpenAI’s GPT-4 help, and those are real advances,” Goertzel said. decrypt, “These systems have greatly increased the world’s enthusiasm for AGI, so you will have more resources, both money and human energy – more smart young people wanting to get in and work on AGI.”

Goertzel is a leading figure in AI who has spent years articulating the concept of artificial general intelligence (AGI). He has a Ph.D. Is. in mathematics from Temple University and has contributed to a variety of fields including AI, cognitive science, and complex systems. Since 2010, Goertzel has served as President and Vice President of Humanity+ and the Artificial General Intelligence Society, respectively.

In 2017, Goertzel co-founded the AI ​​and blockchain company SingularityNet with David Hanson of Hanson Robotics, developers of the Sophia, Grace, and Desdemona robots.

the tipping point

Technological singularity is a hypothetical future point where technological development becomes uncontrolled and irreversible, causing massive unexpected changes in human civilization.

Critics and skeptics may balk at the idea of ​​computers becoming as intelligent as, or even more intelligent than, humans. Nevertheless, Geortzel says that the development of AGI arose from the same drive that led to other human advances, such as the shift from hunter-gatherer societies to agricultural societies. And such changes are not always for the better.

“Why did we develop agriculture and towns and cities instead of living Stone Age style?” He asked. “According to some metrics life has improved since the Stone Age, but according to other metrics, life has become worse – you didn’t have the neuroses and mental illnesses that you have now.”

Another factor fueling the development of AI is humanity’s restlessness, Goertzel said, that while the development of AI appears to be based on individual purposes, it is moving toward a larger goal.

“The ‘why’ for AI was initially partly curiosity, but probably the military—the US military funded AI from the ’50s to the turn of the century,” Goertzel said. “So initially, the ‘why’ was national defense.

“Now the ‘why’ is making money for companies, but the interesting thing is that for artists or musicians, it gives you good tools to play with,” he adds.

beyond the brain

AGI describes artificial intelligence that can learn and perform any intellectual task that a human can perform. Unlike typical AI, which excels at one task, AGI has a broad understanding of the world, just like the human brain. However, achieving AGI remains a challenging and so far unachieved goal.

Those pursuing AGI include Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who launched XAI in July with the goal of fair and transparent AGI. The company’s first chatbot, named Grok, entered initial public testing last weekend.

“XAI’s overarching goal is to build good [artificial general intelligence] With the broader aim of understanding the universe, Musk said at the time. “The safest way to create an AI is to create one that is maximally inquisitive and truth-seeking.”

AGI is one of the important mileposts on the road to the singularity.

“Our vision is to move toward a positive, beneficial, altruistic singularity for the benefit of all mankind,” explained Janet Adams, COO of SingularityNet. decrypt In an August interview. As Adams explained, robotics is essential to progress toward the Singularity.

While AI developers have emphasized instilling “human values” into generic AI models, Goertzel cautioned that values ​​change over time.

“We don’t want AI to do exactly what we think is right today, because what we think is right 20 years from now may not be right,” Goertzel said.

Edited by Ryan Ozawa.

Source: decrypt.co