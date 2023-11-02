Single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors market set to grow with rising demand for biopharmaceuticals – By PMI

PMI

Prophecy Market Insights’ latest research report on single-use bioprocessing assays and sensors market provides a comprehensive analysis of the current market landscape, growth opportunities, challenges, and emerging trends. The report provides information about market size and share, key market players, distribution channels and consumer preferences. It also examines the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and provides detailed analysis of the competitive landscape including strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions.

Covina, November 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors market Important elements in the field of bioprocessing and organic production. These sensors and probes are designed for one-time use and are used to monitor and regulate various parameters during bioprocessing processes. Bioprocessing involves the manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, and other biologically derived products, to ensure the quality of the final product and the effectiveness of the process.

The biopharmaceutical industry is expanding globally, with emerging markets playing an important role. This expansion will create new opportunities for the single-use bioprocessing sensors and probes market. Single-use technologies are often considered more environmentally friendly than traditional stainless steel systems due to reduced water use and energy consumption. This sustainability aspect may drive adoption.

Main idea –

In May 2023, Malema’s products expand Dover’s biopharma single-use production offering, which already includes Quattroflow pumps, CPC connectors and EM-Tech flow meters. With superior flow-measurement performance and accuracy compared to competing technologies, Malema’s first-of-its-kind single-use flow sensor, which utilizes Coriolis technology, reduces the possibility of measurement error and time-critical contamination. Eliminates the need for calibration. Sensitive environment.

the story continues

Click here to get PDF brochure of this report

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/5197

Analyst Perspective –

Single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors are indispensable tools in the biopharmaceutical industry, and their market is poised for substantial growth. Their ability to increase process control, reduce costs, and improve flexibility aligns well with the evolving needs of the bioprocessing sector. Demand for these sensors and assays is expected to increase as biofactories continue to grow and expand, making them an important growth area within the larger bioprocessing industry.

Key Points of Single-Use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market:

Rapid Market Growth: The market for single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors is experiencing rapid growth due to increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, advancements in bioprocessing technologies, and focus on cost-effective and flexible solutions.

Reduction in Contamination Risk: Single-use probes and sensors eliminate the risk of cross-contamination, which is a significant concern in bioprocessing. It ensures the integrity and safety of biopharmaceutical products.

cost efficiency: Single-use systems reduce the need for cleaning and validation processes, resulting in cost savings for biopharmaceutical manufacturers. They also reduce the overall operating costs associated with traditional stainless steel systems.

Advanced Flexibility: Single-use systems provide greater flexibility and scalability, allowing manufacturers to quickly adapt to changing production requirements, which is particularly valuable in the dynamic biopharmaceutical industry.

Disposable Sensor: These sensors are often designed to be disposable, eliminating the need for re-calibration and ensuring consistent and accurate measurements.

Click here to get a free sample copy of this report@

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/5197

Future Outlook of Single-Use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market:

Increase in biopharmaceutical production: Global demand for biopharmaceuticals is expected to increase due to aging population and need for advanced treatments. This will drive the adoption of single-use bioprocessing solutions, including probes and sensors, to efficiently meet production demands.

Bioprocessing Progress: Ongoing advances in bioprocessing technologies and continued improvements in single-use sensors and assays will further enhance their performance and reliability, making them even more attractive to biopharmaceutical manufacturers.

Sustainability and environmental concerns: The emphasis on sustainability and reducing the environmental footprint of bioprocessing operations will drive the adoption of single-use systems. These systems are known for their water and energy savings and low waste generation.

Flexibility and Scalability: The ability to rapidly scale up or scale down bioprocessing operations in response to market demand is a key factor. Single-use probes and sensors provide the necessary flexibility and adaptability that manufacturers require.

regulatory compliance: As the biopharmaceutical industry becomes more highly regulated, single-use bioprocessing solutions will evolve to meet and exceed compliance requirements, while ensuring the safety and quality of pharmaceutical products.

Single-Use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market Size:

Property Description Single-Use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market Value (2022) US$3.4Bn Single-use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market Estimated Value (2032) US$10.5Bn Single-use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 12.1%

Growth in Single-Use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market:

Increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals: Global demand for biopharmaceuticals, including monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies, is continuously increasing due to aging populations and the need for advanced treatments. This increase in demand is a primary driver for the growth of the single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors market.

cost efficiency: Single-use bioprocessing solutions, including probes and sensors, provide a cost-effective alternative to traditional stainless steel systems. They reduce the need for cleaning, validation, and maintenance, resulting in cost savings for biopharmaceutical manufacturers.

Low risk of contamination: Single-use systems eliminate the risk of cross-contamination, which is a significant concern in biopharmaceutical production. This ensures the safety and integrity of biopharmaceutical products, thereby facilitating their adoption.

Flexibility and Scalability: The ability to quickly adapt to changing production requirements is essential in the biopharmaceutical industry. Single-use probes and sensors provide the necessary flexibility and scalability, allowing manufacturers to respond efficiently to market fluctuations.

technological advancements: Ongoing innovations in sensor technology and materials are improving the performance, accuracy, and reliability of single-use probes and sensors. This increases their wider acceptability and acceptability.

Other related reports:

What should I follow:

Linkedin , Twitter , Facebook ,youtube

Contact: Shweta R Prophecy Market Insights US: +1 860 531 2574 APAC: +917775049802 Email- sale[email protected] Web: www.prophecymarketinsights.com

Source: finance.yahoo.com