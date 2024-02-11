Covina, Feb. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “According to recent research study, Single-cell genome sequencing market Size value was approx USD 2.6 billion Expected to grow at further CAGR in 2024 16.9% To increase the value of USD 10.8 billion By 2034.”

What is single-cell genome sequencing?

Single-cell genome sequencing (SCGS) is a powerful technique that allows scientists to analyze the entire genetic makeup of an individual cell. This is a significant advance compared to traditional DNA sequencing methods, which typically analyze combined DNA from millions or billions of cells. By looking at individual cells, SCGS provides a more detailed and microscopic understanding of biological processes.

Single-cell genome sequencing involves the following steps cell isolation, DNA amplification, followed by then library preparation Sequencing and finally data analysis. SCGS has a wide range of applications in various fields, including cancer research to identify rare cancer cells and track their evolution over time. SCGS can be used to study how different types of cells arise from the same fertilized egg. SCGS is also widely used in neuroscience and microbiology for the identification and characterization of new species of bacteria and archaea.

Market Dynamics:

Driving Factors:

Advances in sequencing technologies have reduced the cost of sequencing per base pair, making single-cell sequencing more accessible. Additionally, high throughput platforms allow analysis of larger cell populations. Improved accuracy and sensitivity using new technologies is allowing the detection of rare variants and low-abundance transcripts. New platforms such as microfluidics and spatial omics are emerging, offering unique capabilities and expanding the applications of single-cell sequencing. Such rapid technological advancements are fueling growth in the single-cell genome sequencing market

Growing demands in healthcare such as the rise of personalized medicine, cancer research and studies on neurodegenerative diseases are another growth driver. Single-cell sequencing plays a vital role in understanding individual disease heterogeneity, enabling the development of personalized treatments and therapies. SCGS also provides insight into tumor evolution, drug resistance mechanisms, and identification of potential therapeutic targets. Additionally, understanding the immune system’s response to various diseases and developing immunotherapy relies heavily on single-cell sequencing data.

Governments around the world are investing heavily in genomics research, including single-cell sequencing, recognizing its potential for health care advancements. This has enabled the scientific community to rapidly recognize the value of single-cell sequencing, leading to its widespread adoption in various research fields. The current rapid progress in the development of sophisticated computational tools and algorithms is critical to analyze the huge datasets generated by single-cell sequencing.

Preventing Factors:

expensive genome sequencing equipment

Challenges in measurement of small molecules

Emerging Trends and Opportunities Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market:

Continuous developments in sequencing technologies are expected to boost the growth of the single cell genome sequencing market. PCR and next generation sequencing are rapidly emerging as the technologies of choice for many applications, including single cell genomic sequencing.

Improvements in single-cell sequencing have led to advances in the detection and analysis of food-borne pathogens, microbial diversity, and infectious disease. Single-cell genome sequencing is likely to drive the growth of the single-cell genome sequencing market as advancements in the field provide a window into the nature and degree of transcriptome diversity and genome wide variation.

The market is expanding as a result of the collaboration of leading industry players and research institutes in studying and creating several innovative diagnostic and therapeutic approaches using single-cell genome sequencing methodology.

The market is expanding as a result of enterprises allocating more funds to sophisticated single-cell genome sequencing equipment. Such financing promotes the use and research of PCR equipment in the biotechnology industry, thereby accelerating market growth. As a result, this element promotes market expansion.

Challenges of the Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market:

Data generated from single cell genome sequencing comprise highly complex datasets, encompassing all genome, transcriptome and proteome data of all single-cells. Managing such large amounts of data is a challenge and the risk of data loss or data breach is a constant threat.

Strong quality control procedures are required to guarantee accurate findings. Single-cell sequencing provides information about the diversity of cells within tissues, which can be difficult to interpret. This is a difficult undertaking that requires continued study and progress to understand how different cell types and states influence biological processes and diseases.

Since many hospitals and research organizations in developing countries cannot afford to employ genome sequencing equipment, this creates barriers to the market. A lot of maintenance is also required to maintain good stability. Therefore this element challenges market expansion.

Maintaining data privacy and security is difficult. When the data is used, especially in health care settings, researchers need to take extra precautions because the data contains confidential personal histories of patients including genomes that can be misused in various circumstances.

Detailed segmentation:

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market, By Type:

Single-cell genome sequencing market, by technology:

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market, By Application:

circulating cells

genomic diversity

cell differentiation

subpopulation characteristics

Other

Single-cell genome sequencing market, by end-user:

Forensic Labs

Cell Bank and IVF Center

Academic and Research Laboratories

Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies

hospital

diagnostic laboratories

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market, By Region:

North America

Europe Germany UK France Russia Italy rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea rest of asia pacific

Latin America brazil Mexico rest of latin america

Middle East and Africa gcc israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East and Africa



Regional Analysis:

Regional insights highlight the diverse market dynamics, regulatory landscape and growth drivers shaping the single-cell genome sequencing market across different geographies. It is essential for stakeholders to understand the regional nuances and market trends to take advantage of the emerging opportunities and promote market expansion in the single-cell genome sequencing sector.

North America is currently leading the world market of single-cell genome sequencing products and services due to the immense financial support given for research and development activities and increase in the usage of genomic analysis products. Major companies in this industry are also contributing to the market expansion in this region. Furthermore, the industry growth in the region is projected to be driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of the disease and product launches and expansion by key industry players.

Property Description Market size 2024 US$2.6 billion Estimated market size 2034 US$10.8 billion CAGR growth rate 16.9% base year for estimation 2023 forecast period 2024 – 2034 market representation Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR from 2024 to 2034 market segmentation by type: reagents and equipment By Technology: NGS, PCR, qPCR, MDA, and microarray By Application: Circulating cells, genomic variation, cell differentiation, subpopulation characterization, and others By end-user: Forensic labs, cell banks and IVF centres, academic and research laboratories, biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies, and hospitals and clinical laboratories regional scope North America – America, Canada Europe – UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific – Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America – Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa – South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Rest of the Middle East and Africa report coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Share, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Trends

Highlights of the Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market:

The single-cell genome sequencing market has become increasingly popular with greater demand as chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer become more prevalent. The market expansion is also being aided by collaboration between various research institutes and market participants, resulting in the creation of cutting-edge diagnostic and treatment strategies through the use of sequencing technology.

The expansion of the target market may also be related to increasing R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses and the increasing use of single cell analysis in cancer research and immunology fields.

