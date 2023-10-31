Single Black mom creates all-natural skin care line after her 6-week-old daughter develops eczema - Black Enterprise

By sydney mitchell

Meet Jocelyn Firmin, Founder and CEO of Kiamel, the Black-owned all-natural skin care brand that has quickly become the top choice for people struggling with eczema, psoriasis, and sensitive skin conditions. She started the company when her daughter, who was six weeks old at the time, developed a persistent case of eczema.

Jocelyn, who is Haitian-American, says she collaborated with a skilled chemist and together, they created a powerful formula using natural ingredients that has since brought relief and joy to more than 10,000 satisfied customers. Now, her clinically tested products grace the shelves of renowned retail outlets like Sista Shop. Founded in 2019, KiaMail only started its operational journey in January 2021, but its impact has been profound. With approximately thirty million Americans battling some form of eczema, Jocelyn recognized the desperate need and spent years in careful research and development to perfect her skincare brand.

Clinically tested and validated, Kiamel proudly stands as the first Black-owned company to be acknowledged by the prestigious National Eczema Association. This recognition speaks to the unique quality of Kiamel and underlines its unwavering commitment to inclusivity and representation in the skin care sector.

In a strategic partnership with some of the leading dermatologists in the country, Kiamel aims to provide solace to those who seek natural remedies for their skin problems.

Dr. Kelvin Williams, MD, FAAD, of Essential Dermatology Group, praised the brand, saying, “Patients love it. I use it selectively for those who lean toward natural products, and that’s a significant number. KiaMail’s offer is phenomenal, and I would recommend them to reach out to more physicians with their samples.

And the buzz doesn’t stop at retail stores! KiaMail has expanded its reach to global platforms such as Amazon, Walmart, Beauty Bridge and Women’s Market Place. Their Eczema Relief Oil and luscious body butter are flying off the shelves, becoming must-haves for people around the world.

For independent retailers looking to grow their offerings and revenue, now is the time to ride the wave of KiaMail’s success. As the brand continues its upward trend, stores that stock Kiamel are not only offering top-tier products, but also being associated with a brand that stands for quality, inclusivity, and genuine care. Known for.

For more information about Kiyamel and to support its products, please visit the official website Kiyamel.com

