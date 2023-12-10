Singer Kelly Clarkson’s diet chart that helped her lose 18 KGs

Fans are curious about Kelly Clarkson ‘s dramatic weight loss makeover and how the Stronger singer was able to shed 40 pounds so swiftly. Though many have conjectured that she may have turned to medications that aid in weight loss. According to OK!, a source close to Clarkson has verified that the American singer did not use any fake techniques. On her well-known talk show, the Since You’ve Been Gone singer has been showing off her trim figure and stylish ensembles after her most talked about weight loss.She did, however, acknowledge that Dr. Steven R. Gundry’s book The Plant Paradox was the main source of her motivation to alter her diet and way of life. “I read this book literally because I had an autoimmune condition and a thyroid problem, and now all of my numbers are back up,” she said at the time. I’m off medication now that I’ve read this book, The Plant Paradox. Basically, it’s about cooking non-GMO food without using pesticides, and eating a very organic diet. I haven’t worked out at all, really!

What is a plant paradox diet?

The basic idea of the Plant Paradox diet is that many long-term (chronic) health issues, such as obesity, chronic inflammation, and autoimmune disorders, are caused by lectins, a protein found in common foods. “Cuts out foods that contain lectins, like wheat, beans, potatoes, nuts, and dairy,” is how the Plant Paradox diet plan is typically described.

What foods fit into the plant paradox diet plan?

Followers of the Plant Paradox diet must avoid foods high in lectins, such as:

grains like wheat, rice, oats, corn, and quinoa; legumes such beans (including all soy), peas, lentils, and peanuts;

certain seeds and nuts, such as cashews, chia, sunflower, and pumpkin; cucumbers, zucchini, and squash;

veggies that are considered nightshades, like tomatoes, potatoes, peppers, and eggplant; most fruits, excluding seasonal berries and avocados; and dairy products manufactured from cows’ milk fed on grains

Only pasture-and grass-fed meat, fish, leafy greens, broccoli, cauliflower, brussels sprouts, and coconut and olive oils can be consumed when following the plant paradox diet.

Gave up packaged food

Clarkson had to give up a lot of packaged and processed foods in order to follow the Plant Paradox diet. Processed food elimination lowers sugar intake, lowers calorie intake, and aids in weight loss. For most people, that step alone might be a successful course of action.

Quality of food improved

During her visit on “Today Show,” Clarkson said that it also enabled her to better comprehend the quality of the food she was consuming. The 41-year-old mother of four stated, “It’s about understanding food and what we do to food, like spraying and pesticides and genetically modified and hormones we pump in.”

Fans took to social media shortly after Clarkson’s weight loss transformation became widely known, expressing their surprise at her toned figure. “She looks really good.. now if she just exercises she’ll be alright,” a fan commented on X, the former Twitter.