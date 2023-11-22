Singapore’s Temasek warns that fake agents in China are trying to sell scam investments

An undated photo of a signage at the headquarters of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings in the Southeast Asian city-state.

Singapore’s Temasek Holdings warned that scammers are allegedly trying to sell financial investment products or instruments to unsuspecting individuals by posing as agents from the firm’s office in Shenzhen, China.

“We have been alerted to a scam in China involving impersonation of Temasek in Shenzhen by using our registered office name ‘Temasek Holdings Advisors (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.’ ,” Temasek said in a statement on Wednesday.

With a net portfolio value of 382 billion Singapore dollars ($284.5 billion) as of March 31, Temasek Holdings is one of Singapore’s two state-owned investment companies, along with the more traditional sovereign wealth fund GIC. It is an active investor and shareholder in mainland China with three offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen. Temasek maintains a total of 13 offices in nine countries outside Singapore.

“The scammers fraudulently claim to represent our Shenzhen office and solicit money from individuals on the basis of paying them back with commission,” Temasek said.

The Singapore investment company said, “This is a scam and is not associated with Temasek in any way. Temasek does not sell any investment products or financial instruments directly in China. We have hired a third party to do so on our behalf.” Has not been authorized.”

“We reserve all rights to take legal action and remedies against any person or company who impersonates Temasek and/or infringes our intellectual property,” Temasek said.

From counterfeit Apple and Ikea stores and fake Disneyland to counterfeit milk powder, medicine and food, China has struggled with counterfeits that have caused adverse health effects or defrauded victims of large sums of money in recent years.

Myanmar has so far transferred a total of 31,000 suspects to Chinese authorities in a crackdown on phone fraud targeting mainland Chinese from northern Myanmar, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

