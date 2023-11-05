Singapore’s Prime Minister plans to step down before the 2025 elections and hand over the post to his deputy

SINGAPORE – Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Sunday he planned to step down late next year ahead of the 2025 general election and hand over power to his deputy Lawrence Wong.

Lee, 71, initially intended to retire before turning 70, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He has long served as head of the ruling People’s Action Party, or PAP, and as Prime Minister since 2004. Last year, he named Wong, who is also finance minister, as his designated successor.

“I have full confidence in Lawrence and his team and there is no reason to delay his political transition. Therefore, I intend to hand over to DPM (Deputy Prime Minister) Lawrence before the next general election,” Lee said at a party conference.

He said handing over the reins to Wong ahead of national elections would help the 50-year-old politician win his mandate and take the country forward.

“If all goes well, I will hand over (to Wong) by the PAP’s 70th birthday in November 2024 next year,” Lee said, without specifying the exact date.

Fighting back tears, an emotional Lee said he was grateful for his time serving and that he would do his best to support Wong and his new team.

“(After handing over), I will be at the disposal of the new PM. Wherever they feel I can be useful, I will do so. I will do my best to help him contest and win the next GE (general election),” Lee said.

Wong, who came to prominence helping coordinate Singapore’s fight against COVID-19, will be the city-state’s fourth leader since independence in 1965.

Then Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, who was initially considered to be Lee’s successor, was chosen by the PAP as Lee’s potential successor after he withdrew his nomination. Heng was ousted after the PAP, one of the world’s longest-serving parties, suffered its worst election performance in 2020. Although the PAP retained its super majority, it lost some seats and support slipped.

Lee is the eldest son of Lee Kuan Yew, who became Singapore’s first Prime Minister and transformed the resource-poor city-state into one of the richest countries in the world during his 31-year tenure. But it has also been criticized for tight government control, media censorship, and the use of repressive laws and civil lawsuits against dissidents.

