Singapore’s Central Bank predicts the end of private crypto

Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), has predicted the fate of private digital coins, including native digital tokens, in the future monetary system.

Speaking at a panel discussion jointly organized by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and the Bank for International Settlements on November 28, Menon declared that private cryptocurrencies would eventually disappear from the monetary landscape, citing their failure to meet required financial services tests. .

Menon Critics Private Crypto

According to Menon, private digital currencies have failed the basic test of money due to their inability to maintain a consistent value.

He pointed out that these cryptocurrencies are often used for quick financial gains rather than long-term savings, marking them as unreliable and unstable for inclusion in future monetary frameworks.

Menon envisions a monetary system composed of three core elements: central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), tokenized bank liabilities, and well-regulated stable coins.

He emphasized the potential of stable coins, especially those that are fully backed by high-quality government securities or cash. They also believe that these stablecoins can act as parochial currencies, providing stability and reliability.

Menon’s comments are in line with Singapore’s recent regulatory actions targeting stablecoins. In mid-November 2023, MAS unveiled a regulatory framework for single-currency stablecoins, focusing on price stability, capital, redemption at par, and disclosure of audit results.

This framework stipulates that only issuers meeting these criteria can apply to have their stablecoins recognized as “MAS-regulated stablecoins”. Singapore’s financial regulator also plans to launch a live pilot of a CBDC for wholesale interbank settlements in 2024 as part of the Orchid blueprint.

Rao expressed hope for the bright future of CBDC

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Rajeshwar Rao shared an optimistic outlook on the success of CBDCs. Rao said they can enjoy greater success if they address unmet user needs and take advantage of accessible existing technology and infrastructure.

He also highlighted the importance of data privacy, cybersecurity, and flexibility to rely on CBDCs like physical currency.

According to the RAO, the RBI has already launched the CBDC pilot project with around 2.75 million participants and is considering expanding its scope to include interbank money market transactions. Rao also suggested the possibility of implementing CBDC on a multilateral basis in the future.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com