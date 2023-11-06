Singapore’s biggest bank DBS beats forecasts, quarterly profit rises 17%
DBS branch in Hong Kong.
Budrul Chukrut SOPA Images, LightRocket | getty images
DBS Group, Southeast Asia’s biggest lender, reported a 17% rise in third-quarter profit on Monday, benefiting from a higher interest rate environment.
During the quarter, net profit rose to S$2.63 billion ($1.94 billion), up from a year earlier SG$2.24 billion a year ago.
This was higher than analysts’ estimates compiled by LSEG, which had predicted a quarterly profit estimate of SG$2.5 billion for the July to September quarter.
It also declared a dividend of 48 Singapore cents for each ordinary share for the third quarter.
The company’s shares rose 0.75%.
Net interest margin, a measure of lending profitability, was 2.19% in the third quarter, up from 1.90% during the same period a year earlier.
“We achieved record earnings in the third quarter as net interest margins continued to expand and commercial book non-interest income growth continued,” DBS Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta said.
“As we enter the coming year, higher long-term interest rates will be a net benefit to earnings, while our solid balance sheet with ample liquidity, prudent general allowance reserves and healthy capital ratios provide us with a strong buffer against macro uncertainties.” Will do.” Gupta further said.
Singapore’s largest bank, DBS, was ranked second among the country’s top lenders.
Smaller rival United Overseas Bank reported a 1% decline in third-quarter net profit in October, missing analysts’ expectations.
Overseas-Chinese Banking Corporation is set to report quarterly results on November 10.
