Singapore venture among South-east Asian companies putting down roots in Rwanda

Kigali – RwandAir pilot Suzanna Seng, 39, was driving to the airport from her home near central Kigali when she was greeted by rows of red motorcycle taxis, their riders waiting in vain on the road for passengers.

It was March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began and Rwanda went into lockdown. Since its borders are only open to returning citizens, and people are prohibited from moving around freely, businesses were severely affected and the livelihoods of millions of people changed overnight. Motorcycle taxi drivers were also not spared.

“You can see the frustration in their eyes as they live from pay day to pay day. So, not knowing whether they will have enough food and money for tomorrow is not a good feeling,” Ms Seng said.

This inspired a Singaporean woman to set up her own courier delivery business, QNE Delivery Services, during the three-week lockdown.

His team of five locals continues to work in a bedroom-sized annex behind his house. There, they coordinate the delivery of purchases ranging from food to dog beds, with drivers making 25 to 30 trips a day.

Ms Seng’s side is one of the few South-East Asian business enterprises in Rwanda.

Even though Rwanda attracts more foreign direct investment (FDI) than similarly sized countries such as Burundi and Haiti, it has been challenging to attract corporations seeking expansion and interested entrepreneurs.

The Rwandan government promotes the country as a business-friendly destination, and FDI to the small landlocked African country with a population of 14.1 million was worth US$398.6 million (S$545.3 million) in 2022, according to World Bank data.

Its net inflows were increasing even before the pandemic. In 2019, FDI stood at approximately US$263.2 million. By comparison, countries like Burundi and Haiti recorded FDI net inflows of US$12.9 million and US$39.3 million respectively in 2022.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong drew attention to Rwanda during a working visit in June 2022 when he called on Singaporeans to venture into new markets and named Rwanda as one of the “bright spots”.

He said it has a young population, with an average age of 22, while the average age in Singapore is over 40. PM Lee said that like Singapore in the early days of its independence, the people of Rwanda had the same desire to progress, succeed and build a better future for themselves and a government that was committed to creating opportunities for its people. Was curious.

Singapore’s bilateral trade with Rwanda is expected to hit $4 million in 2022, making the East African country its 37th largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa, Enterprise Singapore said.

Now, there are about 10 Singapore companies in Rwanda, mainly in the digital, urban solutions and agriculture sectors.

Mr Amit Jain, Director of NTU-SBF Center for African Studies, said the number of South-East Asian enterprises in the country is gradually increasing. However, lack of knowledge about Rwanda and its relative inaccessibility prevents more businesses from exploring one of the least corrupt countries in Africa. “Currently there are only a handful of Southeast Asian businesses there… I would be surprised if there were more than 25 companies there,” he said.

