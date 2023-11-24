Singapore to tighten crypto rules for retail customers

To protect retail customers, Singapore will introduce stricter rules to regulate crypto service providers in the city-state.

“The consultation proposals detail business conduct and consumer access measures to limit potential consumer harm,” the Monetary Authority of Singapore said in a statement on Thursday.

MAS has repeatedly warned that crypto trading is highly risky and not suitable for the general public, as crypto prices are subject to volatility and speculation.

The measures will include preventing crypto service providers in Singapore from accepting locally issued credit card payments, offering incentives to trade in cryptocurrencies, and providing financing, margin or leverage transactions for retail customers. The final measures will take effect in phases starting in mid-2024, MAS said.

The regulator will also issue rules related to business conduct, such as requiring crypto service providers to publish policies, procedures and norms governing the listing of digital payment tokens and establish effective procedures for handling customer complaints and resolving disputes. May need it.

“DPT service providers have an obligation to protect the interests of consumers who interact with their platforms and use their services,” said Ho Hern Shin, deputy managing director of financial supervision at MAS.

“While these business conduct and consumer access measures can help achieve this objective, they cannot protect customers from harms associated with the inherently speculative and highly risky nature of cryptocurrency trading,” Ho said.

“We urge consumers to remain vigilant and exercise extreme caution when transacting in digital payment token services, and not to deal with unregulated entities based overseas.”

Singapore’s Payment Services Act – a framework for regulating payment services and the provision of crypto services to the public – first came into force in January 2020.

Singapore has since increased surveillance on crypto firms. In July, it ordered companies to secure customer assets under statutory trust before the end of the year. MAS also prohibits companies from lending or staking the assets of their retail customers.

In January 2022, Singapore banned crypto service providers from promoting their services in public areas or through third parties such as social media influencers. Crypto service providers may only market or advertise on their corporate websites, mobile applications or official social media accounts.

Last week at the Singapore Fintech Festival 2023, MAS managing director Ravi Menon said cryptocurrencies “fail the test of digital money.”

“As a medium of exchange or store of value they have performed poorly. Prices are subject to sharp speculative fluctuations. Many investors in these cryptocurrencies have suffered significant losses,” Menon said.

