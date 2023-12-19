Singapore suspends some remittance routes to China to curb frozen funds

(Bloomberg) — Singapore’s regulator ordered remittance companies in the city-state to stop using non-bank and non-card channels when transferring money to China, following fears of a fund freeze.

The city-state will begin a three-month suspension starting Jan. 1, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said in a statement late Monday.

The move follows reports that funds sent to China through Singapore were intercepted by law enforcement agencies and deposited into the bank accounts of their beneficiaries in China. The reason was not clear.

China restricts capital flows, limiting the amount of foreign currency that individuals can receive or remit without special approval to $50,000. People whose needs exceed the limits often resort to remittance agencies which sometimes use illegal methods to help them evade such controls.

Investors are closely watching China’s moves to tighten regulation on the sector, following a surge in outflows this year. Money outflows from the world’s second-largest economy peaked in August and have since become more moderate, with the November amount roughly in line with the monthly average outflow in the first quarter.

According to a separate statement, the Singapore Police Force had received more than 670 reports of remittances being withheld, affecting funds amounting to about S$13 million ($9.8 million). Around 430 reports were against Samlit Moneychanger Pte Ltd.

The government ordered the suspension to “reduce the risks to consumers sending money to China,” MAS said. It said that to keep transaction costs low, remittance companies tap foreign third-party agents rather than banks to complete asset transfers from Singapore to China.

Despite the warnings, some people were still using Shamlit to send money to China on Tuesday. Zhao Jianbin, a worker from Jiangsu province in Singapore, sent some money to his family in the morning.

Long time Samlit customer has been in Singapore for almost 20 years. “I am using it habitually. The banks are going to be troubled,” Zhao said, adding that he was not too worried about the funds being withheld. “I’m not worried because this has never happened to me before. “I don’t send large amounts of money.”

China is one of the world’s third-largest remittance recipients, generating $50 billion in 2023, according to a report published by the World Bank this week. The report did not provide details of sources of funding for the mainland.

MAS also asked remittance firms to assist affected customers. It will monitor the situation and assess whether to extend the suspension or take further steps.

