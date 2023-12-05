Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is teaming up with AI Singapore and the Science, Technology and Research Agency to launch the S$70 million ($52.3 million) National Multimodal LLM Program (NMLP).

Funded by the National Research Foundation of Singapore, the initiative will develop the country’s research and engineering capabilities in the multi-modal Large Language (LLM) model. This will help bridge an important gap as current LLM models are largely of Western origin. Singapore’s NMLP is designed to develop the Southeast Asian ecosystem and cater to the diverse culture and languages ​​of the region. A regionally contextualized base model that captures the unique linguistic characteristics and multilingual environment of Singapore and the region will be developed.

more than variety

“This effort will enhance the country’s capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI) research and innovation, leveraging high-performance computing resources by the National Supercomputing Centre. “This program marks a significant leap forward in building the next frontier of AI capabilities for Singapore and the region,” the partners said in a statement.

The initiative is part of Singapore’s Research, Innovation and Enterprise 2025 plan. The two-year national-level initiative will also support Singapore’s National AI Strategy 2.0, which was launched by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong at the Singapore Conference for AI on Monday. The strategy aims to develop Singapore as a global leader in AI solutions by 2030 by developing and deploying scalable, impactful AI solutions in key areas of high value and relevance to citizens and businesses.

NMLP aims to build skilled AI talent in Singapore by providing funding and access to high-end computing for local researchers and engineers; Foster a thriving AI industry to develop LLM-enabled solutions for greater productivity and new opportunities for businesses; And will enable Singapore to create a trusted environment in using AI, as the program will provide a deeper understanding of how the LLM works and further research on AI governance.

“This national effort underlines Singapore’s commitment to becoming a global AI hub. Language is an essential enabler of collaboration. By investing in talent and building large language AI models for regional languages, we want to foster industry collaboration across borders and drive the next wave of AI innovation in Southeast Asia,” said Dr. Ong Chen Hui said. IMDA.

AI is one of the major topics of discussion across various components of the ongoing Singapore Media Festival.

best variety

Sign up for Variety’s newsletter. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.

Source: www.bing.com