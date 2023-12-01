Singapore property tax to increase for most households in 2024, government to rebate up to 100%

Property taxes for most households in Singapore will increase in 2024 and the government will rebate up to 100%. (Photo: Getty) (Koh Sze Kiat via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE – Property tax (PT) in Singapore is set to rise as the annual value (AV) of Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats and most private residential properties will increase from January 1, 2024.

Used to calculate the PT payable by property owners, the AC increase is to reflect the increase in market rents.

In a statement on Thursday (Nov 30), the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) also said that in addition, as announced in Budget 2022, the second and final phase of the previously announced PT rate increase will be from 1 will take effect. January 2024.

“The PT rate increase will only affect non-owner-occupied residential properties and owner-occupied residential properties with an AV of more than $30,000,” IRAS said. This means that all owner-occupied HDB flats will not be affected.

Government rebates to help reduce property tax increases

To mitigate the impact of the PT increase, amid concerns about the high cost of living, the government will provide a one-time PT rebate of up to 100 percent for all owner-occupied residential properties. “The rebates are divided to ensure that our PT system remains progressive, and that those with greater means pay their fair share of taxes,” IRAS said.

PT exemption for owner-occupied residential properties is as follows:

Property Type property tax exemption 1- and 2-room HDB flats 100 percent 3-room HDB flat 70 percent 4 bedroom hdb flat 50 percent 5 room hdb flat 40 percent executive hdb 30 percent personal property 15 percent; Limited to S$1,000

Additionally, the government will also increase the AV limit for social assistance schemes from January 2024.

“Along with the PT exemption, all one- and two-room HDB owner-occupiers will continue to pay no PT in 2024. For owner-occupiers of other HDB flat types, the exemption will automatically be offset against any PT payable , on average, PT will increase by less than $3 per month in 2024,” IRAS said.

For owner-occupiers of private property, the exemption will automatically be offset against any PT payable. IRAS said the bottom half of private property owner-occupiers will experience a PT increase of less than S$15 per month. “The increase in PT will be greater for those with higher-value properties.”

IRAS reminder to pay property taxes promptly

All Singapore property owners will receive their PT bills before the end of December 2023. “IRAS would like to remind all property owners to pay their 2024 PT by January 31, 2024,” IRAS said. “A 5 percent penalty will be imposed on property owners who fail to pay or do not make arrangements to pay their taxes through GIRO installments by the due date.”

IRAS encourages asset owners to join GIRO to enjoy 12 interest-free monthly installments or opt for a lump sum deduction.

Property owners experiencing financial difficulties can contact IRAs for assistance to discuss a suitable payment plan before January 31, 2024. Property owners can appeal for a Longer Payment Plan through the ‘Apply for Payment Plan’ e-service on the MyTax portal using their SingPass or SingPass Foreign. Consumer Account.

Property owners can also contact IRAS on 1800 356 8300.

