SINGAPORE–Business sentiment among Singapore manufacturers is temporarily upbeat, even as they reflect weak demand amid geopolitical and economic headwinds, a survey has revealed.

The Singapore Economic Development Board said on Tuesday that business sentiment among manufacturers is slightly positive for the October 2023-March 2024 period.

The EDB said 19% of manufacturers expect business conditions to improve over the six-month period, while 12% expect them to weaken. The EDB said 7% of manufacturers are expecting better conditions compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Among manufacturers, the transportation engineering sector remains the most optimistic. The EDB said 35% of net-weight companies expect a favorable business environment in October-March compared to the third quarter.

The EDB said a total weighted 23% of electronics sector companies expect business conditions to improve over the six-month period compared to the third quarter. This is largely attributed to the semiconductors segment, where adjustment in customer lists is likely to contribute to the sequential uptick in demand.

In general manufacturing, 6% of net-weighted companies expect better business prospects, the EDB said.

Meanwhile, the net weighted 5% of precision-engineering companies anticipates a weak business environment, it said. In particular, the precision modules and components segment is being negatively impacted by macroeconomic uncertainties as well as the global slowdown in electronics demand, the EDB said.

The EDB said 13% of companies in the chemicals sector expect business conditions to worsen in the coming months, while 13% of companies in the biomedical manufacturing sector expect business conditions to remain poor until March 2024.

