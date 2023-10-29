Singapore Central Bank chief suddenly disaffected with hawkish colleagues

(Bloomberg) — Singapore’s monetary policy “remains appropriately tight,” according to Ravi Menon, head of the city state’s central bank, who indicated authorities are not under pressure to do more despite regional counterparts being aggressive. .

Policymakers in the Philippines and Indonesia made surprise rate increases this month to boost their currencies and curb inflationary pressures. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Economists expect both Southeast Asian countries to raise rates.

Unlike most central banks, which rely on interest rates to manage inflation, trade-dependent Singapore uses the exchange rate. The Monetary Authority of Singapore left monetary settings unchanged earlier this month and maintained its exchange rate’s appreciable path in its two-yearly reviews in 2023. It will announce policy decisions quarterly from 2024.

“That’s the beauty of the trade-weighted exchange rate,” the MAS managing director said in an interview on Oct 27, when asked if he saw Singapore needing to further tighten the policy. “This is regardless of how other countries’ exchange rates move.”

Menon told Bloomberg Television’s Haslinda Amin that keeping it on an appreciable path means it is strengthening against other currencies and reducing imported inflation, thereby having a restraining effect on the economy.

While the Singapore currency has declined against the dollar based on spot returns this year, it has strengthened against seven of the 10 biggest peers in Asia, including the Malaysian ringgit and the yuan.

Menon, who is stepping down as MAS chief after 12 years and retiring from public service on December 31, stressed that more frequent policy announcements do not mean more frequent changes. The central bank, which had taken two unscheduled steps in 2022, still stuck to its medium-term orientation, he said.

Menon said markets understand that sometimes central banks have to adjust policy out of the cycle. But if it happens again and again, it raises “apprehension,” he said.

Singapore’s monetary policy “remains appropriately tight” and the MAS’s closely watched core inflation gauge is expected to reach 2.5% to 3% at year-end, he said. “So this mission is not complete yet, but it is on track.”

Menon, 59, started at the central bank in 1987. He did not reveal his plans after MAS.

Singapore’s inflation fell to an 18-month low in September and the economy performed better than expected in the third quarter. Nevertheless, declining exports are a matter of concern.

MAS was one of the first to start policy tightening in the region in October 2021 to tame inflation before price rises became apparent. Menon said prices rose due to reopening after the pandemic and the war in Ukraine took policymakers and economists by surprise.

“No one saw this coming,” he said. “In forecasting, you’ll never get it right all the time.” In general, central banks have also done a good job in managing price pressures and economic growth, he said.

Menon is optimistic that the macroeconomic effects from the conflict in the Middle East will be limited, unless it escalates into something more serious.

Menon said, “Many of us, including myself, thought that as central banks tightened monetary policy – ​​and this is the fastest pace of tightening in decades – that price pressures would go away. To do so will inevitably lead economies into recession.”

“At least now, we can envision a path to reducing inflation without recession,” he said, about which officials were less confident a year ago.

