Singapore-based startup EduFi raises funding for its student loan platform

EduFi, a fintech startup that enables financially strapped students to secure loans for their education, has raised pre-funding led by Zain VC with participation from Palm Drive Capital, Deem Ventures, Q Business and angel investors. -Raised $6.1 million in seed round.

The Singapore-based startup has launched an artificial intelligence-powered Study Now, Pay Later (SNPL) lending platform and its mobile app in Pakistan, a country that does not have student loan products as a category; Instead, users take personal loans with high interest and a lengthy process, Alina Nadeem, founder and CEO of Edufy, told TechCrunch.

EduFi seeks to address two issues of the country – high poverty levels and low literacy rates – through its fintech platform. In Pakistan, approximately 40% of students go to private schools due to the poor quality of public schools, resulting in over $14 billion being spent on their education every year. Furthermore, more than 50% of the adult population in Pakistan does not have access to financial services such as bank accounts and insurance.

Nadeem, an MIT graduate who previously worked at Goldman Sachs and Ventura Capital, saw many children struggling with financial barriers to access a quality education while working at the Progressive Education Network (PEN) in Pakistan. PEN is a non-profit organization that provides free and quality education to children who cannot afford it.

“Many children in Pakistan are able to reach high school, but the number of those who are able to attain a higher college education has declined significantly,” Nadeem said. “This fall is where EduFi is trying to capitalize on the gap between high school graduation and first-year university entry.”

The two-year-old company already has partnerships with 15 universities, making the app available to approximately 200,000 students who need to pay their fees for bachelor’s, master’s and PhD across Pakistan.

When a student (or parent) applies for a loan through the app, EduFi requires the financial status of the applicant (student or parent). For example, bank statements from the last 12 months or a source of income that can support their loan repayment, such as a salaried job, a small business, or freelance work. Once the student loan facility is approved, EduFi sends the money directly to the college bank.

During its beta phase over the last 18 months, EduFi tested its credit model against 80,000 consumer finance loans made by banks. The startup claims that its credit scoring system allows for disbursement of student loans and quick disbursement of loans within 48 hours of application. EduFi, which has received approval for a lending license from the Securities and Exchange Commission Pakistan (SECP), is waiting for the license to be granted, which is expected to happen in November. Nadeem said he is currently validating his product and service with potential customers and collecting feedback and data to improve his service.

The company says it has reversed the traditional bank approach, which involves high interest rates and a complex application process, with approval taking at least three to four weeks. EduFi’s digital loan app offers users a convenient, straightforward process and flexible loan terms and conditions.

“Education provides hope and can change people’s lives. I am just one example among millions of people out there. EduFi provides this hope and will be a trigger for change in people’s lives as we remove one of the biggest burdens on aspiring families,” said Nadeem. For example, dental or medical schools require students to pay more than $8,000 upfront, which is unsustainable for many people in Pakistan. Every student we have helped is a testament to the ambition, opportunity and empowerment we strive for at EduFi.”

The company will use the pre-seed capital to reach more customers, optimize its platform, expand into neighboring countries, and launch other fintech products, including student credit cards.

“This is an important step towards achieving financial inclusion for middle and low income families. In Pakistan, families spend more than 50% of their income on their children’s education, which has become increasingly challenging due to inflationary pressures. Edufy’s innovative approach will help ease this burden and empower families to invest in their children’s future, Faisal Aftab, General Partner and Founder, Zain VC, said in a statement.

