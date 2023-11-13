Sinema left the Democratic Party. Democratic donors also abandoned him.

A POLITICO analysis of his donors in recent cycles shows that his past contributors are more loyal to the Democratic Party than to Sinema. Representative Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), who launched the race for Sinema’s seat in January, raised two and a half times more money from Sinema’s 2018 major donors than Sinema itself raised.

Gallego has ousted Sinema as the de facto Democratic nominee in Arizona’s Senate race — and Democratic donors are responding.

The analysis demonstrates the extent to which Sinema placed itself on a political island with its dramatic departure from the Democratic Party. To win a second term, she will have to work together to get both independents, Democrats, and Republicans out to vote and fund her campaign.

“His fundraising has slowed down somewhat,” said Barrett Marson, a GOP operative in Arizona. “There is no independent donor base because there is a Republican donor base and a Democratic donor base.”

The movie raised $4.6 million in the first nine months of 2023, less than half of Gallego’s roughly $10 million haul. Although Sinema still has more than twice as much ($10.8 million) in the bank as Gallego, his fundraising is slowing, and most of that money was raised before he left the party. For comparison: In the first nine months of their 2018 venture, which they launched in September 2017, Cinema raised $7.1 million.

But many of the same 2018 donors who helped send Sinema to the Senate don’t seem eager to do so again.

According to a POLITICO analysis of campaign finance data, Gallego raised $691,000 from Sinema’s largest 2018 donors, while Sinema itself raised only $277,000 from the same group. And donors who supported Democratic Senator Mark Kelly’s campaign in last year’s high-stakes Senate race in the state have donated more to Gallego than to the cinema. The analysis includes all big-dollar donors — those giving at least $200 — through Sept. 30, the latest data available.

Of course, this is the beginning of the 2024 election cycle. Candidate fundraising often does not fully occur until the election year, when donors are paying more attention. And Sinema has not decided whether she will run for re-election, which has hindered her ability to raise money. (She still has until the state’s April filing deadline.) But donors who donate early represent the most engaged portion of the electorate — a base that Sinema has mostly lost.

The campaign arm of Senate Democrats and other national Democrats have so far declined to consider supporting Gallego. But many rank-and-file members of the party have become angry with Sinema in the Congress after it helped disrupt their key policy goals.

“Trust me, this has not been forgotten,” said Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.), who has endorsed Gallego.

The cinema has burned through 45 percent of the nearly $4.6 million it raised this year, a significant off-year burn rate despite not officially running a campaign.

Gallego spent more than $6 million, leaving $5 million in his campaign account due to leftover money from the previous campaign.

But while Gallego has been replenishing his coffers by raising money from Democratic donors, Sinema has struggled to muster new donors. Gallego attracted 2,900 of the big-dollar donors who helped Kelly win last year, but the cinema attracted only 140. Meanwhile, she has raised just $19 from Kelly’s 2022 GOP opponent, Blake Masters.

One way to quickly bridge Cinema’s funding shortfall is to rely on super PACs, which can fuel his campaign with big investments from a handful of wealthy donors. No such group currently exists to support him, but his pro-business record could help lure corporate donors.

Both parties are considering what Sinema’s candidacy might mean.

She was a Democrat until last year and still works with the party, making her a potential attraction for Democrats who want to retain the Senate at all costs and worry that Gallego will be too progressive to win the state. Can happen. But Republicans fear the cinema could ultimately do them more harm by attracting independents and moderate Republicans who won’t turn to TV-anchor-turned-MAGA darling Kari Lake, who refused to accept her defeat in the 2022 governor’s race. Have given.

A Republican poll from late October that was presented to Senate GOP chiefs of staff last week showed Lake leading Gallego by less than 1 point, 37 percent to 36.5 percent, according to a person familiar with the survey. But it is believed that cinema is in the race. According to the poll, he got 15.4 percent votes.

The two-way ballot – excluding Sinema – found Gallego ahead of Lake by 3 points, 46 percent to 43 percent. The Signal poll was of 600 likely general election voters and had about a 4 point margin of error.

This polling largely matches the National Republican Senatorial Committee’s survey Presented Last week, GOP senators showed Lake losing to Gallego by a margin of error of 4 points, while Sinema received 17 percent of the vote. The NRSC said Sinema is becoming more Republican than his former party.

Senator Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), describing Arizona as a “center-right state,” said, “I wouldn’t be surprised if she would be more attracted to Republicans than Democrats.” That math, he said, “would worry me.”

Sinema is clearly drawing from donors on both sides of the aisle, perhaps more so than most other Senate candidates. Of their donors this year, about 640 have a donation history only on ActBlue, the Democrats’ online fundraising platform; About 200 have a history on its GOP counterpart WinRed; And about 370 have donated on both platforms.

According to a Politico analysis, the cinema raised nearly $53,000 from donors who have also donated to the super PAC arm of No Labels. And she shares eight donors with the Senate Leadership Fund, a Minority Leader Mitch McConnell-aligned super PAC that supports Senate GOP candidates.

GOP leaders have somewhat embraced Lake’s candidacy, and party strategists think she will be unbeatable in the primary because of her vice-like grip on the base. This opens a window for Cinema – or Gallego – to appeal to centrist Republicans in the mold of the late Senator John McCain or former Republican Senator Jeff Flake.

Lake memorably told McCain Republicans to “get out” during his 2022 term. She has since indicated that she wants to make a play for voters who support moderate Republicans — or even President Joe Biden.

“Can she even improve some relationships in a district like mine?” said Rep. David Schweikert (R-Ariz.), who represents an affluent and well-educated section of Maricopa County. “They have their own issues and sometimes they just want someone to talk to.”

