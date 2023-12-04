December 4, 2023
Simply Health Integrated Medical gets to the root of weight-loss resistance


Stephanie Knight and Reggie Lee

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Put to rest the weight gain and weight loss issues for once and for all this holiday season!

Simply Health Integrated Medical gets to the root issue of why people are not losing weight even when they are doing all the right things. Simply Health Integrated Medical does a full body exam to see why the body is weight-loss resistant.


Join the webinar this evening to learn more about how the program works and if it’s the right fit for you! In order to get access to the webinar, you must text the word ‘WEIGHTLOSS‘ to the number 636-434-1974.

You will then receive a link to register. You must register in order to attend, so don’t forget to click the link!

Simply Health Integrated Medical

126 Hilltown Village Center

Chesterfield, MO 63017 



