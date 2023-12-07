Simple steps on how to create a ClickBank South Africa account in 2022

ClickBank is a global affiliate marketplace and e-commerce platform for digital content creators. It has many money-making opportunities for exponential financial growth. Create a ClickBank South Africa account now.

ClickBank is among the top 100 largest internet retailers in North America. It offers users online courses for selling products. In addition, ClickBank’s learning programs enable newbies to thrive on the platform after a short time.

How do I create a ClickBank South Africa account?

Use your browser’s latest version and enable Javascript and Cookies for the ClickBank pages to work efficiently when signing up. Since these are compulsory requirements, upgrade from Internet Explorer to Microsoft Edge. After that, follow this simple ClickBank sign up 2022 guide:

1. Fill out the ClickBank sign up form

After enabling JavaScript and cookies, fill out the Clickbank.com login page and click Create an account here. The stem will open a registration form for you to fill.

The ClickBank sign up form requires your official name, country of origin, phone number, email address, password, and other details. The password should meet these requirements:

It should not have less than upper case characters.

It should not have less than two lower case characters.

It should not have less than two numbers.

It should not have less than two special characters.

It should not have more than 32 characters.

It should not have spaces.

2. Accept ClickBank’s terms and conditions

Upon completing the registration form, mark the box that confirms you are willing to comply with the terms and conditions of the contract. After this, click Join ClickBank and move to the next step.

3. Create a ClickBank Client Profile

You are now required to create your ClickBank Client Profile. Give accurate information since some of it is pre-populated according to what you provided on the previous sign up form. Otherwise, you might experience delays or never complete setting up your ClickBank account. Here are how you create a ClickBank Client Profile:

Log into your ClickBank South Africa account.

Click the Profile tab.

tab. Enter the required profile information, e.g. address, a Tax ID (Employer Identification Number (EIN) issued by the IRS for businesses or a Social Security Number (SSN) for an individual)

Click Save.

4. Finalize your account creation

After creating a ClickBank Client Profile, finalize the ClickBank South Africa account creating process using these steps:

Visit ClickBank’s login page.

Log into your ClickBank South Africa account using your email and password.

Click the Accounts tab.

tab. Click Create Account .

. Select the account type (Vendor, Affiliate, Combination, or Custom) from the drop-down list in a dialogue box.

Click Create Account.

Types of ClickBank accounts

These are the meanings of ClickBank accounts that appear in a dialogue box:

Vendor: An account for someone who wants to sell products approved by ClickBank.

An account for someone who wants to sell products approved by ClickBank. Affiliate: An affiliate account is for an individual who promotes ClickBank products.

An affiliate account is for an individual who promotes ClickBank products. Combination: An account for anyone who wants to be a vendor and affiliate.

An account for anyone who wants to be a vendor and affiliate. Custom: An account for someone who wants to sell or promote products on the ClickBank marketplace for a short duration.

An account for someone who wants to sell or promote products on the ClickBank marketplace for a short duration. Test: An account for someone who only wants to explore the platform.

How to update your ClickBank payment information

After creating a ClickBank South Africa account, please give them your preferred online money transfer channel as a mode of payment. You are allowed to change your payment threshold, method, and frequency. Here is how you update your ClickBank payment information.

Visit ClickBank’s login page.

Log into your ClickBank account.

Click the Accounts .

. Select the Account Nickname you want to update.

you want to update. Click on Account Settings .

. Click Edit in the Payment Information box.

in the Payment Information box. Provide the payment information for this account.

Click Save Changes .

. Start promoting and selling products on your ClickBank account.

How does ClickBank pay in South Africa?

ClickBank payments are made by a mailed cheque, direct deposit, or Payoneer. International Direct Deposit (XACH) and cheques are popular for accounts from ClickBank’s listed countries.

ClickBank payments in South Africa are slightly different since this country is not on their list. One needs to add a Payoneer account on ClickBank’s Global Payment Service.

How to set up Payoneer on ClickBank

You should create a Payoneer account before anything else. When done, set it up on ClickBank using these simple steps:

Visit ClickBank’s login page.

Log into your ClickBank South Africa account.

Click the Settings .

. Scroll down to Payment Information at the bottom of the page.

at the bottom of the page. Click Edit .

. The system will take you to the Payment Information Editor page.

Select Direct Deposit in the Payment Information Editor.

in the Payment Information Editor. Choose the United States as your country.

as your country. Choose New York City as your city

as your city Use the information from your Payoneer account for Bank Name , Account Number, and Routing Number.

, and Choose Checking Account as your account type.

as your account type. Save your changes.

You will get an email from ClickBank to confirm the changes.

The above procedure applies to all ClickBank members from countries not on its list. You need a bank account under your name from one of the listed countries to access the platform’s Global Payment Service.

Therefore, this process enables you to edit your ClickBank South Africa account into a virtual US account. ClickBank will send cash to your Payoneer account after completing this process.

Can I do affiliate marketing in South Africa?

Since affiliate marketing is still new in South Africa, ClickBank and other similar platforms are not yet popular in the country. Luckily, ClickBank has a SPARK online course for beginners.

How much does it cost to join ClickBank?

The ClickBank South Africa sign up process is free. The same applies to everyone worldwide.

Can you use ClickBank in South Africa?

Anyone in South Africa and worldwide can use the ClickBank marketplace since this online business platform does not limit users by location. Create a ClickBank South Africa account and join their online courses for information and skills about e-commerce and affiliate marketing.

Is ClickBank legit?

ClickBank is a reliable and trustworthy money-making platform. You will receive your payments on time.

Can you make money with ClickBank?

Make money on ClickBank through affiliate marketing (selling and promoting your products or someone else’s items for a commission).

Products are on ClickBank or Vendor websites approved to sell on ClickBank. Add the affiliate marketing link from the vendor’ website to ClickBank to direct customers to that product or page.

The money-making potential of ClickBank in South Africa

ClickBank’s high commission rates enable one to earn $15 to $50 for a single sale.

Which countries are allowed in ClickBank?

People from ClickBank’s listed countries access its Global Payment Service. They receive money via mailed cheque or direct deposit. The International Direct Deposit (XACH) allows the Canadian and US dollars and the British pound sterling and Euro. ClickBank’s listed countries included:

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Canada1

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

French Guiana

Germany

Gibraltar

Greece

Guadeloupe

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

India

Ireland

Italy

Liechtenstein

Luxembourg

Martinique

Mayotte

Mexico

Monaco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Reunion Island

Romania

Singapore

Slovak Republic

Slovenia

Spain

Saint Pierre & Miquelon

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

Is ClickBank available in South Africa?

South Africa is among the many countries not on ClickBank’s list. However, you can still join the platform and use your Payoneer to receive payments since this global platform does not restrict users by location. Check out ClickBank South Africa reviews from their Instagram page.

Alternatives to ClickBank

Use these affiliate marketing platforms to get more money and a diverse affiliate marketing experience.

Amazon Associates.

Avangate.

CJ Affiliate (Commission Junction).

eBay Partner Network.

JVZoo.

Market Health.

Rakuten Marketing.

Skillshare.

ShareASale.

Udemy.

Creating a ClickBank South Africa account is a wise decision for anyone who wants to try out affiliate marketing. The information shared above will come in handy throughout the process.

