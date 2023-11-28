Simmons appoints Daniel Hobbs as Chief Financial Officer

Simmons will serve as CFO of First National Corporation and Simmons Bank

PINE BLUFF, Ark., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) today announced that Daniel Hobbs will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective December 4, 2023. Will be included. , He will report to Simmons President Jay Brogdon and will be based in Little Rock, Arkansas. Prior to Hobbs’ arrival, Brogdon served as both President and CFO.

Hobbs has extensive experience in the financial services industry with a long, successful track record of execution and results. He most recently served as Executive Vice President and Head of Finance for Southeastern Bank, a bank with assets of more than $150 billion, leading a finance team that provided financial leadership for all aspects of the bank’s business – consumer, corporate and wealth. be provided. In the form of support groups, strategic insight and analysis and financial systems. He also served as a key member of the senior leadership team that developed strategies designed to accelerate growth, improve efficiency and navigate the current economic and operating environment.

“We are thrilled to welcome Daniel to the Simmons Bank team as our new CFO,” Brogdon said. “He is a results-driven leader with superb business acumen and a passion for team building. His outstanding track record of achievement in the financial function and deep understanding of the banking industry will be invaluable to our organization as we continue to grow our 120% portfolio. ” -Year’s History.”

During his 16-year tenure, Hobbs also served as CFO for the consumer bank and in several other capacities, with finance responsibilities for operations and technology, digital, marketing, procurement and corporate real estate. Prior to his career in the financial services industry, Hobbs held several financial leadership positions, including director of financial planning and decision support at Sachs, Incorporated.

Hobbs is a graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. He graduated with honors from CBA Executive Banking School and served as a faculty member helping top talents from banks at home and abroad learn banking from a CFO’s perspective.

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company, has paid cash dividends for 114 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates 232 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank provides comprehensive financial solutions with a customer-centric approach. In 2023, Simmons Bank was recognized by Forbes as one of “America’s Best Midsize Employers” and one of the “World’s Best Banks” for the fourth consecutive year. In 2022, Simmons Bank was named to the Forbes “America’s Best Banks” list for the second consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com @simmons_bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom.

