Silver tsunami predicted to cause drastic changes to housing market in 2024

It’s been a challenging time for hopeful homebuyers amid rising prices and mortgage rates, but there may be some good news to be had.

During the Yahoo Finance Invest conference, Meredith Whitney, who accurately predicted the 2008 financial crisis and is known as the “Oracle of Wall Street”, said that a “silver tsunami” of baby boomers in 2024 will cause housing shortages. Prices will fall. To downsize in the coming years.

Highlighting AARP’s projections, Whitney said more than 51% of individuals ages 50 and older, who own more than 70% of U.S. homes, are projected to move to smaller dwellings. This downsizing trend could result in more than 30 million units of housing being brought onto the market.

Supply-demand dynamics are changing as the supply of homes for sale increases while prices decline, fueling a multi-decade cycle that will begin in late 2024 and continue through 2025, Whitney said, according to Yahoo.

With older Americans having a significant amount of home equity, higher mortgage rates are unlikely to have an impact on downsizing decisions.

The decision to downsize often depends on one’s retirement timeline. However, according to the Merrill Lynch Retirement Study, nearly half of retirees ages 50 and older move to smaller homes after retirement, but three in 10 actually move to larger homes to accommodate visitors.

But Whitney cautioned that there may not be enough young buyers to sustain the housing market. Sellers may be forced to sell at lower prices to secure profits. Although he acknowledged the risk associated with this change, he stressed the importance of prices being in line with interest rates.

