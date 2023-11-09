Silver Koi: Navigating the Maturing NFT Market for Investors – Daily Scanner

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) were hot in 2021 and 2022. In fact, their sales reached a record $25B in 2021. They provide collectors and investors a secure way to buy, sell, and trade digital content using blockchain technology. These tokens also allow creators to sell their digital works, offering the possibility of royalties with each resale. NFTs have also made headlines for their high-profile sales, such as The Merge, which sold for $91.8 million, along with celebrity endorsements from the likes of Stephen Curry and Reese Witherspoon, which fueled the raging trend.

“The NFT market is more than a trend,” according to NFT experts and co-founders of the premium NFT perpetual trading platform, Silver Koi, Claire Chen, and E. Choi. DappRadar reports that it reached more than $24.7B last year despite the market decline. And this year, amid challenging bearish market conditions, NFT trading volume reached $9 billion from Q1 to Q3. Based on historical derivatives volume versus spot volume, NFT derivatives could be four times that of spot. “We believe there is a potential of $100 billion here,” says Chen.

Like anything experiencing rapid growth, the NFT market has faced some criticism for its energy consumption, copyright issues, and speculation. These criticisms are more a reflection of the maturity that needs to happen than any regression. “I wouldn’t say the NFT market has gone backward,” Yamel Jardi, executive director of the Decentraland Foundation, told Cointelegraph. “Rather, it is maturing. As people become more educated about NFTs, their use cases, and their utilities, the market will stabilize, and the focus will shift from speculative trading to real utility and innovation.

Chen of Silver Koi agrees, “The changes in the NFT market indicate that the technology is progressing. The market is evolving towards sustainability, and the focus is shifting from purely picture-for-profile (PFP) to areas of uncertain value that serve specific purposes or functions and innovation. That’s what Chen and Choi are offering at Silver Koi, “We’re helping drive the shift toward sustainability and a focus on real utility. We want to make NFT derivatives trading safe and accessible for everyone.

Learning from their financial experience, Chen and Choi recognized inefficiencies and the need for risk management in the NFT market. This left traders with higher capital requirements and less protection. To address these challenges, Silver Koi created a sustainable exchange offering improved capital efficiency and risk management.

Choi expands, “Instead of purchasing individual NFTs, you no longer need to directly own the NFT to profit. We issue perpetual contracts similar to stocks or futures to reflect the value of NFT collectibles, allowing you to make direct profits on these contracts in the long or short term. These contracts offer a more capital-efficient approach to NFT trading, allowing users to start with as little as $1. Additionally, Silver Koi offers comprehensive risk management tools, providing protection to traders.

The timing couldn’t be more perfect. Despite the bearish market, Web3 gaming projects have continued to garner substantial funding, reflecting the ongoing interest in blockchain and NFT technologies within the growing gaming sector.

Gaming giants like Ubisoft, Zynga, and SEGA are developing blockchain-based games that make heavy use of NFTs for in-game asset creation and exchange. Additionally, Web3 games are becoming more accessible on mainstream platforms like the Google Play Store, making NFT-related gaming experiences available to a wider audience.

Gaming giants aren’t the only ones jumping on the NFT bandwagon. Well-known brands like Adidas, Bud Light, Gucci, and Prada are also venturing into the NFT space, showing the potential in broader terms.

The vision of the Silver Koi co-founders extends far beyond NFTs. They plan to support a wide range of digitized real-world assets including luxury collectibles, real estate, equities, funds, and commodities. With the infrastructure they have built, Silver Koi has been established to easily support these assets, providing new opportunities in the digital economy. Chen says that by starting with NFTs in Silver Koi, “it will be easier for us to support other types of real-world assets in the future like real estate and then luxury collectibles, etc.” With our infrastructure and good predictions, we can support these relatively easily.”

The world of NFTs and blockchain technology is a dynamic, evolving space with vast potential. Silver Koi is at the forefront of the mature NFT market, offering secure trading and innovative solutions. Claire Chen and E. Choi lead Silver Koi in solving market challenges with sustainable exchange for NFT derivatives. By enabling faster execution and higher earnings with minimal investment, the exchange offers enhanced accessibility and security. With the widespread adoption of NFTs by Web3 gaming projects and established brands, Silver Koi is set to support a variety of digitized real-world assets. Their unique infrastructure design and risk control tools promise a safer, more efficient NFT trading experience for investors.

Source: www.dailyscanner.com