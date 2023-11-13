Silo AI unveils Poro, a new open source language model for Europe

VentureBeat Presents: AI Unleashed – An Exclusive Executive Program for Enterprise Data Leaders. Hear from top industry leaders on November 15. Reserve your free pass

Helsinki, Finland-based artificial intelligence startup Silo AI made a stir this week by unveiling Poro, a new open source large language model (LLM) aimed at advancing multilingual AI capabilities for European languages.

Poro is the first model in a planned family of open source models that aims to eventually cover all 24 official EU languages. The models are being developed by Silogen, the generative AI division of Silo AI established in late 2022, as well as the TurkuNLP research group at the University of Turku.

“It’s a digital sovereignty question where you want to make sure there are models that are capturing the value base, the culture, the languages.” said Peter Sarlin, CEO of Silo AI, in an interview with VentureBeat. “Ultimately, it’s about value creation, making sure that not just Europeans, but any company there can create value, can create ownership models that create value that stays within Europe and within that organization “

The 34.2 billion parameter Poro 34B model, named after the word for “reindeer” in Finnish, uses a Bloom transformer architecture with ALiBi embeddings. It was trained on a segmentation of a 21 trillion token multilingual dataset covering English, Finnish, and programming languages ​​like Python and Java.

Poro is being trained on Europe’s fastest supercomputer LUMI, located in Kajaani, Finland. The LUMI 512 provides access to the AMD Instinct MI250X GPU capable of 74 petaflops of computing power.

According to Sarlin, Poro is designed to address the core challenge of training performant natural language models for low-resource European languages ​​like Finnish. It does this by taking advantage of cross-lingual training approaches, allowing the model to take advantage of data from high-resource languages ​​like English.

The model is the second major open source LLM to launch in Europe, following record-funded French startup Mistral AI’s Mistral 7B launch in late September 2023, and reflects the continent’s and region’s growing achievements in the rapidly growing generative AI field. It shows. It also highlights the increasing competition between different AI labs and companies.

Poro Research Checkpoint

As part of Silogen’s commitment to transparency, Poro’s training progress will be documented through the Poro Research Checkpoint program.

“We are going to release checkpoints during model training, which is quite new.” Sarlin explained. “There is no other initiative that has given this much transparency to model training.”

The initial checkpoint for Poro 34B covers the first 30% of training. According to benchmarks released by Silo AI, Poro is achieving state-of-the-art results even with only 30% of its extensive training program completed.

On the widely used Finn-bench evaluation for the Finnish language, Poro outperforms existing monolingual Finnish AI models such as FinnGPT that were specifically designed for that task.

“The model, after already 30% training, is expected to perform more on low-resource languages ​​than previous efforts,” Sarlin said. By taking advantage of shared patterns in related languages, Poro gains an edge in languages ​​with less training data available.

Notably, Poro’s multilingual abilities have not come at the expense of English skills. According to Sarlin, testing on standard English evaluation sets shows that the model “is already outperforming existing models in terms of Finnish benchmarks, and is on track to match or match English performance”.

An open-source alternative to Big Tech

Sarlin believes that open source models like Poro represent the future of AI, providing a transparent and ethical alternative to the closed models of major tech companies.

“I personally believe that eventually there will be a lot of open source options out there,” Sarlin said. “The safest way to move forward is to really go open source and have full visibility into how these models are built and what the architecture is.”

“We are putting a lot of effort into ensuring that both the data and model sides are regulatory compliant by design,” he added.

Silo AI plans to continue regular Poro checkpoints during the training process. The ultimate goal is to create a complete family of open source models covering all European languages. If early results are any indication, Poro may soon take on Big Tech.

Partnership with the University of Turku

Poro represents an ongoing collaboration between Silo AI and the University of Turku in Finland. Researchers at the University of Turku’s NLP group have been leaders in developing open source resources and models for the Finnish language.

“My research group joined, some professors joined and we basically grew, revenue funded and bootstrapped the company. “We’re a lot different than a lot of people out there,” Sarlin said. “We are a little over 300 people, most of whom have PhDs in AI-related fields.”

This partnership combines Silo AI’s practical AI expertise and computational resources with the university’s leadership in multilingual language modeling research. According to Sarlin, it represents a model for how industry and academia can work together to advance AI capabilities, especially for low-resourced European languages.

Is Europe the future leader in open source AI?

The release of Poro suggests a new era of open collaboration and transparency in the field of natural language processing. Initiatives like Poro Research Checkpoint give the entire community access to tools and insights previously locked within tech giants.

“We work with clients like Allianz. Rolls Royce is our customer. We are working with Honda. We are working with Philips. We are working with many big brands,” Sarlin said. “We have heard for a long time that these large enterprises are very concerned about what regulation will ultimately look like and what models they might use.”

If Poro delivers on its promise, it could democratize access to performant multilingual models – giving Europe a domestic alternative to systems from US tech companies. Still in its early days, Poro represents an important milestone in bringing language AI out of proprietary silos and into the open.

