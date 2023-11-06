Silicon Valley's new manifesto reveals the depressing, dangerous philosophy driving the tech industry

In 1993, Marc Andreessen was an undergraduate at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he also worked at the US government-funded National Center for Supercomputing Applications. With a colleague, the young software engineer wrote the Mosaic web browser, which set the standard for cruising the information superhighway in the 1990s.

Andreessen co-founded Netscape Communications and made a fortune in 1999 when the company was acquired by AOL for US$4.3 billion.

Since then, through his venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, the outspoken billionaire has become one of the most influential wallets in Silicon Valley. His investments in companies including Facebook, Foursquare, GitHub, Lyft, Oculus, and Twitter have certainly shaped technology over the last 15 years. (He once described his approach as “funding royal, strong-willed people.”)

Because of all this, it’s worth taking note of Andreessen’s recent “techno-optimist manifesto.” Starting with the claim that “we are being lied to”, the lengthy blog post takes on a section on “becoming a technological superman”, thoughts on the meaning of life, and a long list of enemies. It offers a candid glimpse of the philosophy of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, where more technology is the only way forward — and a warning about the kind of world they’re trying to create.

Tech utopia gone bad

Since the birth of Silicon Valley in the 1960s, its promoters have held utopian ideas about technology, from Stewart Brand’s “new communalism” to the cyber-libertarianism of Kevin Kelly and John Perry Barlow. In the 1990s, proponents of this “California ideology” saw the rise of the Internet as evidence of the increasing importance of technology (and the decreasing power of governments).

Andreessen’s essay shows what these ideals have become in 2023. The political and economic worldview appears most toward the end of the manifesto in the list of “enemies”, below its views on technology.

Notably, these include “sustainability”, “trust and security”, “technical ethics” and “social responsibility”. According to Andreessen, who describes himself as an “accelerationist”, such ideas are hindering technological progress and therefore human progress.

Although the manifesto claims to believe in democracy, Andreessen actually argues for a kind of technocracy based on “economic power (financial power), cultural power (soft power), and military power.”

This is a vision of dominance. For example, by proposing to eliminate concerns about ethics and the environment, individuals like Andreessen could have free rein to develop, promote, and profit from their inventions (including taxpayer-funded inventions) without interference. .

Panoramic view of Apple Park in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, California, USA. Faisal06/Shutterstock

a colonial vision

We do not need to look very deeply into history to find parallels to such worldviews. Simply put, this is the worldview of colonialism: it sees both nature and other people as domains to be conquered and exploited for “development.”

Andreessen described his mission in explicitly colonial terms: “to map uncharted territory, vanquish dragons, and bring home the spoils to our community”. It is a worldview in which territories must be continually expanded in a perpetual war for supremacy (“Our descendants will live in the stars”).

Technology has played an important role in colonial conquest. Anthropologist Jared Diamond’s famous “guns, germs, and steel” technologies were all critical to the European conquest of the Americas. We can add ships (including slave ships), navigation instruments, telegraphs, etc. to this list.

Even the technologies of the Industrial Revolution – so crucial to the story of technological progress imagined by Andreessen and his ilk – were enabled by the availability and exploitation of cheap labor and markets in the global South.

The mission of the techno-optimists appears to be to pick up where the 19th century European and American empires left off, using technological, political, and economic power to threaten, coerce, and pressure other societies. For.

For Andreessen, all this, like colonialism, is underpinned by a kind of social Darwinism. He sees an evolutionary war in which “smart people and smart societies outperform less smart people on almost every scale we can measure”.

“Technology doesn’t care about your ethnicity, race, religion, national origin, gender, sexuality, political views, height, weight, hair or lack thereof,” Andreessen writes. However, his talk of “America and its allies” and “our civilization” shows that Andreessen himself cares a lot about these things. He means that the West must accept its rightful place as the world’s technological (and civilizational) leader.

Imaginary future colonies of people ‘living in the stars’ are reminiscent of a worldview where territories must be constantly expanded. Dotted Yeti/Shutterstock

a warning

All this reveals about what Silicon Valley entrepreneurs really think about the rest of the world and us (non-techno-optimists).

We should take this as a warning about the kind of world that Silicon Valley technologists want. It will be a world built on technology, yes, but it will also be a world that values ​​power, force and money above all else.

Andreessen is right about one thing: we need technology. Without this, it is not possible to solve many of the problems facing our planet.

But the stripped-down, raw, blunt version of technology – technology without ethics, without values ​​and without a conscience – is not the only way. Instead, we need to support technological innovation as well as democratic participation, pluralism, ethics and our natural environment.

