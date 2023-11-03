Silicon Valley’s hottest housing markets lose residents news

Median home sale prices in Silicon Valley’s hottest housing markets are skyrocketing, and residents are moving out.

A new study from Joint Venture Silicon Valley found that the area’s median home sales price is set to peak at $1.53 million in 2022, supported by three top competitive markets – Fremont, Santa Clara and Sunnyvale.

Heidi Young, senior researcher at the Valley Institute for Regional Studies, part of the joint venture Silicon Valley, said that the high demand in these “hot” housing markets in Fremont, Santa Clara and Sunnyvale has not saved these cities from more people moving out. This is a trend across the region.

“This is not a unique thing, if anything it reflects what’s happening across the region… even hot housing markets are not immune to this,” Young told San Jose Spotlight. “This is the reality of this area.”

Santa Clara saw the largest increase in the median home sales price at $1.41 million, up 17% from 2021. Millennials are still the dominant home buyers in Santa Clara, with homes drawing an average of nine offers and selling for about 10% above the asking price, according to the study.

The study also used data from GreatSchools.org, which grades schools based on test scores, academic progress and equity, to help potential buyers decide where to live. Based on its data, for example, Santa Clara’s elementary schools scored only five out of 10. In the other two hot markets, Fremont elementary schools scored three to seven out of 10, and Sunnyvale schools received the highest score with the grade. Nine out of 10.

“School ratings are obviously a big attraction for families when they’re buying a home,” Young said.

Will Chia, president of the Santa Clara County Association of Realtors – a trade association representing more than 6,000 real estate professionals in Santa Clara County – told San Jose Spotlight that the Santa Clara school ranking is just one aspect of the city’s broader appeal. More than half of new home buyers in Santa Clara came from within the county, he said, which shows the area continues to attract local residents.

“A substantial increase in property values ​​could signal an influx of higher-income residents, which could lead to improved local schools and reduced poverty rates over time,” Chia told San Jose Spotlight. “The fact that more than half of (Santa Clara’s) population is foreign-born indicates a diverse and multicultural community, potentially contributing to its unique character and appeal.”

Although property values ​​have increased across the county, data from the Santa Clara County Assessor’s Office show that the number of property values ​​has dropped significantly, from 2,595 last year to 19,325 this year. County Assessor Larry Stone told San Jose Spotlight that other than a brief increase in 2020 during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first time the county has seen such a large decline since the 2008 financial crisis. .

In neighboring Alameda County, Fremont has one of the most competitive housing markets locally and in the state. The 94536 area code — which includes the cities of Glenmoor, Centerville, Parkmond, Cherry-Guardino, Canyon Heights, Vallejo Mills, Niles and Cabrillo — is where the dollar goes the furthest, with an average price per square foot of $811.

Sunnyvale is one of the most expensive markets on the study’s list of ‘hot housing’ markets, with a median home sale price of $2.4 million — though that’s still down 6% from 2021.

“It’s clear that the (Sunnyvale) area attracts families because of its high-quality educational offerings and economic stability,” Chia said.

This story was originally published by San Jose Spotlight.

Source: www.paloaltoonline.com