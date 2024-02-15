Silicon Valley’s biggest ‘dogfooding’ experiment has begun. The implications are huge.

Dogfooding occurs when tech companies test inventions on their own employees. Before you try to feed your food to others, it is better that you taste it first. So the Silicon Valley thinking goes.

This is also a great way to spot issues and fix them before a full rollout. Googler Anthony Vallone explained this approach in a 2014 blog.

“Dogfooding is an important part of our testing process,” he wrote. “This internal feedback has, on several occasions, changed the product design.”

A decade later, Silicon Valley is launching its largest dogfooding experiment yet. This involves big tech companies taking big language models and generative AI tools and putting them to work inside their organizations.

The implications are huge. These dogfooding tests will help determine how successful AI products actually are in practice. Trillions of dollars are riding on it. The findings could also change how Big Tech companies operate – and how many expensive engineers they need. Lakhs of jobs are riding on this.

A golden AI ‘swan’?

Google President Ruth Porat hinted at this during a recent earnings call when she discussed “streamlining operations at Alphabet through the use of AI.”

Business Insider’s Hugh Langley took the hint and learned about a new AI model that Google has quietly introduced internally. It’s called Goose and it’s designed to help Googlers write software code faster and better.

Co-Pilot inside Microsoft

Microsoft recently launched a similar grand internal experiment. BI’s Ashley Stewart recently reported that the software giant is introducing its new 365 CoPilot AI productivity upgrade to employees.

A large team at Microsoft recently held a “hackathon” to expose employees to the latest techniques for deploying AI, Stewart wrote.

A good way to convince customers

The promise of LLM and generative AI is that software will become so good at automating tasks that companies will either produce products faster or make the same amount of stuff with fewer employees. Or both.

Big tech companies want to sell AI tools to businesses, developers, advertisers, creators, and other customers to help them reach this new productivity nirvana. What better way to explain to customers how you already use AI to streamline your operations?

Question mark on future appointment

If this AI technology lives up to the hype, we could see thousands of high-paid software coders and other knowledge workers lose their jobs. Or, current workers can keep their jobs and produce much more goods.

Either way, there’s a big question mark over high-paying tech jobs now. There has been a boom in jobs throughout the industry over the past two decades. The next 20 years are looking less good on this front.

If these dogfooding trials go well, Big Tech companies may not need to hire so many employees in the future.

For example, last year, Google infrastructure veteran Urs Hölzle said in an internal email that the company would use automation to “find more efficient ways of doing things.” This included reducing the ratio of site-reliability engineers to software engineers.

There have been some massive tech layoffs in the last year. However, there are still plenty of employees at Big Tech companies who are paid very well.

Google had 182,502 employees at the end of 2023. That was more than 8,000 fewer than a year earlier. Microsoft has more than 200,000 employees.

Source: www.businessinsider.com