Silicon Valley leaders are calling Sam Altman's firing the biggest tech scandal since Apple fired Steve Jobs — but the leading theory about the drama at OpenAI tells a different story.

Apple lost its founder, 30-year-old Steve Jobs, in 1985, a famous moment in the history of technology and business when the creator of the Macintosh parted ways with personal computing a decade before their reunion, the iPod Were. , the iPhone, the $1 trillion valuation and all that. Now AI is having its own “Steve Jobs: Act One” moment, as Sam Altman, the 38-year-old face of the AI ​​boom, has been fired by OpenAI’s board for the obscure sin of “not being consistently clear in his communications.” ” Act Two is sure to follow, but, like Jobs’s ouster from the company he founded nearly four decades ago, the exact reasons for the firing are still shrouded in mystery.

Tech watchers are making comparisons. Veteran angel investor Ron Conway said, “What happened today at OpenAI is a board coup the likes of which we haven’t seen since 1985 when the then-Apple board ousted Steve Jobs.” Posted on x Late Friday night. “This is shocking; This is irresponsible; And it’s not done right by Sam and Greg or all the builders at OpenAI,” Conway said.

Bloomberg writer Ashley Vance made the same comparison, Entry: “It’s like if Apple fired Steve Jobs, they’re only doing this after the iPhone has become the best-selling computer in history.”

A day after Altman’s sudden dismissal, it remains a mystery why the most important company in the AI-driven “fourth industrial revolution” suddenly dismissed its superstar CEO. Altman, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015 after running the prestigious tech incubator Y Combinator, has chaired the startup as its ChatGPT bot has grown in popularity. Unusually for a tech founder, Altman did not have any equity stake in OpenAI and so did not exercise the control that other founders like Mark Zuckerberg did; Unlike other technology leaders, Altman’s fame came not from his engineering genius, but from his ability to raise large amounts of money and his bets on ambitious, world-changing technology.

There are undeniable parallels with the story of Steve Jobs. Jobs founded Apple with Steve Wozniak in 1976, when Jobs was just 21 years old. Four years later, Jobs was worth $200 million; The following year, he made the cover of Time,

When he was 30, Jobs was running Apple as co-CEO with John Sculley, whom he recruited from a marketing role at Pepsi. But Jobs’ tough personality and zeal for perfection clashed with Sculley and Apple’s board members. Jobs was “unruly” according to an early Apple board member; Sculley, in a later memoir, teased Jobs as “a passionate man, his vision was so pure that he couldn’t adjust that vision to the imperfections of the world.”

Tensions reached a fever pitch in 1985 after sales of two of Apple’s products – the Lisa and the Macintosh – failed to meet expectations, and Sculley and Jobs brought their differences to the board. The board sided with Sculley, and Jobs immediately stepped down (depending on who you ask – others say he was fired). That same day, Jobs filed incorporation papers for NeXT Computing, which he would run for the next decade. Apple purchased the company in 1997, setting the stage for Jobs’ triumphant return 12 years after his ouster.

The exact cause of the messy Altman/OpenAI divorce is still unclear, but a leading early theory points to tensions related to OpenAI’s non-profit origins and its current status as one of the world’s powerful tech companies – a The tension that overlaps with broader AI is the disagreement between “accelerators” and “destructionists” in the industry.

dreary friday afternoon

Speculation is rife over Altman’s sudden firing on Friday and President Greg Brockman’s resignation hours later.

“Sam and I are shocked and saddened by what the board did today,” Brockman said. Posted According to Brockman at Brockman, who was not part of the meeting, was stripped of his chairmanship as part of the leadership transition, but the board planned to keep him on staff, according to OpenAI’s statement. Three senior scientists have since resigned from the company, Ars Technica reports.

With the departure of Altman and Brockman, Sutskever is the only one of the company’s founders who remains at OpenAI. (Another co-founder, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, stepped down in 2018, citing a conflict of interest between OpenAI and Tesla’s autonomous ambitions, though some reports say it was due to a power struggle.)

OpenAI’s board of directors includes Sutskever; Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo; Tasha McCauley, a technology entrepreneur and assistant senior management scientist at the RAND Corporation, and Helen Toner, director of strategy at Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology. (Three other board members—Texas Congressman Will Hurd, Neuralink director Shivon Zilis, and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman—stepped down earlier this year.)

From well-functioning startups to tech giants

As the new York Times At the time of OpenAI’s formation in 2015, OpenAI was explicitly established as a non-profit artificial-intelligence research center with the specific goal of developing “digital intelligence” to benefit humanity. Fast forward eight years to the beginning of 2023, and ChatGPT was exploding into mainstream consciousness, becoming the fastest-adopted technology in history after launching in late 2022 and the first in decades via Wall Street. There was a shock in the bearish market. OpenAI’s big bang moment was the announcement of a $10 billion investment from Microsoft in January, a big payday that elevated Altman as the face of AI and immediately overtook existing AI powers like Google and its DeepMind subsidiary. . The benefits of AI for humanity soon became a major debatable issue.

On the one hand, there are the so-called accelerationists, who see the productivity gains from this almost magical technological breakthrough as the next leap forward for capitalism. Dan Ives, top technology analyst at Wedbush Securities, dubbed it the “fourth industrial revolution” and compared it to the dotcom boom of the mid-1990s rather than the burst bubble of the late 1990s. MIT’s Eric Björnjolfsson, an economist specializing in technology and its impact on productivity, thinks work will become twice as efficient over the next decade due to AI. The venture capital community in Silicon Valley has enthusiastically supported this argument, with SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son in tears when he described AI as giving rise to the “supernatural” and Marc Andreessen writing a singular, highly criticized “techno- Wrote “Optimistic Manifesto”.

At the other end of the philosophical spectrum are the “destroyers.” To the destructionists, all the rosy predictions of an AI utopia are inevitable in the opposite direction: AI has the Terminator-like ability to rebel against its creator and pose an existential threat to humanity. (There’s also the semi-catastrophic complaint that the technology will displace millions of workers from their jobs and fuel even more disinformation and media disinformation.) Perhaps surprisingly, the most prominent of the destroyers is Elon Musk, co-founder of OpenAI. . He famously left the nonprofit because he believed it was straying too far from its core mission, and he has repeatedly warned that technology is fundamentally dangerous to humanity.

And you don’t have to be concerned about the risks of AI to be concerned. Despite all of ChatGPT’s explosive success, its tendency to “hallucinate” answers when asked (i.e., repeat incorrect information) has never gone away. In fact, “hallucinate” was the word of the year in the Cambridge Dictionary.

As more information emerges about the OpenAI drama from investors, employees, and other parties, the philosophical divide within the organization appears to be a key aspect of Altman’s dismissal. A person with direct knowledge of the matter said bloomberg Altman and the board clashed over the pace of development, how to commercialize products, and ways to minimize potential losses. the new York Times’ Kevin Roose reported hearing from several current and former OpenAI employees that Altman and Brockman “can be too aggressive when it comes to launching new products.” Kara Swisher has Sources are saying things to this effect,

And OpenAI’s corporate structure is based on a Doomer-friendly philosophy: The company retains a non-profit mission and board, which oversees a capped-profits subsidiary established in 2019. OpenAI’s directors are not bound by the Milton Friedman-style shareholder principle, but rather by it. “Create safe AGI (artificial general intelligence) that is broadly beneficial.” If Altman was ousted in a boardroom coup, as some have described it, then the perceived mission and mentality of the board is probably relevant to the events.

Altman, who was completely caught off guard by his dismissal, publicly represented OpenAI at the APEC summit in San Francisco earlier this week with President Joe Biden, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and Google’s Sundar Pichai, recently. We are talking about the commercial prospects of OpenAI. At APEC, Altman said he was “extremely excited” about AI, saying “it’s the biggest leap forward of any major technological revolution we’ve had so far.” While saying he understands the concerns of decelerators, Altman nevertheless confirmed himself in the accelerationist camp, naming historian and public intellectual Yuval Harari, comparing AI to ” star trek I was always promised a computer and it was never expected to happen.”

So it’s possible that Altman was fired by the equivalent of idealistic nonprofit directors who may have thought he was straying too far from OpenAI’s “for-profit” mission. If that happens, the similarities between Apple and OpenAI aside, AI’s “Steve Jobs moment” signals a completely stranger next chapter to be written in the history of Silicon Valley.

