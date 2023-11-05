Silicon Valley is getting into the spy business

New Yorkers may have noticed an unwelcome guest hovering around their parties in early September. In the lead up to Labor Day weekend, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said it will use drones to look into complaints about celebrations, including backyard gatherings. Police drone spying is common in America. Nearly a quarter of police departments now use them, according to a recent survey by researchers at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.

Even more surprising is where the technology is coming from. Among the NYPD’s suppliers is Skydio, a Silicon Valley firm that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to make drones easier to fly, allowing officers to control them with little training. Skydio is backed by venture-capital (VC) giant Andreessen Horowitz and one of its partners, Accel. The NYPD is also buying from another startup, BRINC, which makes flying machines equipped with night-vision cameras that can break window glass. BRINC investors include Sam Altman, the boss of OpenAI, the startup behind ChatGPT; and Index Ventures, another VC giant.

It may seem strange that Silicon Valley is helping US law enforcement spy on miscreants. Supporting state surveillance oddly aligns with the libertarian values ​​espoused by many of the American tech giants who emerged in the early days of the Internet. Although Silicon Valley began supplying chips to the US defense industry in the 1950s, its relationship with the state waned as its focus shifted from self-guided missiles to e-commerce and iPhones.

Now, as the tech industry explores new frontiers of growth, selling to the state is coming back into vogue. Government is “the last remaining barrier to the software revolution,” Andreessen Horowitz’s Katherine Boyle wrote in a blog post last year. Earlier this year the firm launched an “American Dynamism” fund to invest in government-related industries. Slowly but surely, the state is pushing itself into the digital age. The Pentagon awarded a $9 billion cloud-computing contract to four tech giants Alphabet, Amazon, Oracle and Microsoft in late 2022. 11% of the value of federal contracts awarded to businesses last year were for software and technology, up from 8% a decade ago, according to economistCounting of.

Surveillance is a government activity that is being upgraded. New technologies for observation and analysis are transforming the field. Traditional suppliers like Axon Enterprise and Motorola Solutions, which sell cameras and miscellaneous surveillance gubbins to police and other security organizations, are being joined by upstarts pushing whizzier technologies.

The first of these is drones. That industry has been dominated by DJI, a Chinese manufacturer that provided about three-quarters of all drones sold in the US last year. This has caused a lot of controversy in American government circles. On November 1, a bill was introduced in Congress that would ban all federal government departments from purchasing Chinese drones. Some states, including Florida, have already barred emergency services from doing so. All this is proving to be a boon for the likes of Skydio and Brink. Other types of aerial spying equipment are also in the works. Skydweller, another startup, is developing an autonomous solar-powered aircraft. If it works, there will be no need to land on the ground to recharge it. The company says this will allow for “continuous monitoring.”

The second rising technology is satellite. Elon Musk’s rocket company SpaceX and its imitators have helped drive down the price of sending objects into space to about one-tenth the level two decades ago. This has led to a network of low-Earth orbit satellites, about one-eighth of which are used to observe the planet. PitchBook, a data firm, believes there are now about 200 companies in the business of selling satellite imagery – so many that the market has become commoditized, according to Troy Stephens of Founders Fund, another VC firm. One of those firms, BlackSky, says it can image a location on Earth every hour. Satellite imagery has come a long way in a decade since police in Oregon used pictures from Google Earth to uncover an illegal marijuana-growing operation in a resident’s backyard.

Tech experts are also selling tools to help law enforcement better use the abundance of images and information at their fingertips. Another startup backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Ambient.AI, has developed technology that automatically monitors cameras for suspicious activity. Palantir, a data-mining firm that has embedded itself in the US military-industrial complex, sells its tools to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Facial-recognition software is now also widely used across the US, with about a tenth of police forces having access to the technology. A report released in September by the US Government Accountability Office found that six federal law-enforcement agencies, including the FBI and Secret Service, were conducting an average of 69 facial-recognition searches every day. Among the top vendors listed was Clearview AI, a company backed by Peter Thiel, a VC veteran.

Due to the ability to work with “unstructured” data such as images and video footage, surveillance capabilities may soon be further enhanced by generic AI of the type that powers ChatGPT. Will Marshall, boss of satellite company Planet Labs, says analyzing satellite imagery with the technology will let you “discover objects on Earth”, just like Google lets you search the Internet for information.

silicon snoopers

For industry newcomers, it’s not easy to pitch clever new surveillance technologies to the government. Selling law enforcement means knowing a large and scattered number of police chiefs. Exxon boss Rick Smith says there are 18,000 police departments in the US. One fifth of them do not even use electronic records. As recently as 2009, the NYPD was still purchasing typewriters.

However, for newcomers who find their footing, the rewards can be rich. David Ulevich, who runs Andreessen Horowitz’s American Dynamism Fund, says word of mouth can spread quickly, creating “virality.” Fusus, a startup that sells real-time crime-monitoring software, claims its sales grew more than 300% last year, albeit from a low base. In 2017 another startup, Flock Safety, launched a license-plate reader that is now used in 47 US states. Moreover, says Paul Kwan of General Catalyst, another VC firm, relationships with government buyers, once established, tend to be sticky.

Big companies are not standing still. Motorola Solutions has made 15 acquisitions since 2019, including Calypsa, a video-analytics tool, and WatchGuard, which makes cameras for police-car dashboards. Axon has also acquired startups and taken stakes in Fussus and Skydio, among others.

The use of new technological wizardry to monitor citizens will make many people uncomfortable. In 2020, Amazon, Microsoft, and IBM vowed to provide facial-recognition services to law enforcement agencies over privacy concerns.

But surveillance is likely to remain profitable, and not just because governments are not the only customers for these technologies. Skydio’s drones assess damage to cell towers and bridges. Hedge funds use satellite imagery to count cars in retailers’ parking lots, allowing them to estimate their revenues before market disclosures. Swedish company SmartEye sells eye-tracking technology to monitor the mood of pilots. It also sells its goods to advertising companies. The trend toward greater surveillance, whether by Big Brother or big business, is unlikely to be reversed any time soon.

