Silicon Valley Bank was not a one-time bank, many more banks will fail - Duke professor

Miscellaneous Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this year was likely not an isolated incident, and many other banks may fail as well, according to a Duke University Business School professor.

“The point I’m making is that Silicon Valley Bank was not a one-off,” Duke University finance professor Campbell Harvey told CNBC in an interview Friday. “There are many banks out there; in fact, we estimated that maybe 10% of all banks look similar to SVB. So this is not a one-time thing, and the increase in long rates is punitive.”

“When they come to renegotiate commercial real estate loans, you have to be careful,” Harvey said. “The banks would like to renegotiate, but given the level of rates, this would have a very negative impact on the economy.”

Harvey also sees other problems facing the economy as he believes the Federal Reserve should have stopped raising rates earlier this year.

“The recession at this point is a self-inflicted wound,” Harvey told Business Network. “It’s not just the short rates that are rising so quickly, it’s the long rates as well.”

There were reversals before the last four recessions, but the long rate has increased in this current one, Harvey explained.

“The longer rates are very harmful,” Harvey said. “That increases the cost of capital which makes it difficult for businesses to invest. It puts the housing market down suddenly with mortgages at 8%. So that has an impact and really has an impact on our financial system. So our banks are doing the right thing.” Now. You think SVB and other banks suffered losses in March because they invested in long-term instruments. Well, that was when long rates were 3.5%. So now they’re at 1%. There are more and more and we have not yet realized all these losses. So this all points to weakness in 2024.”

“When long rates go up, it really puts the brakes on the economy,” Harvey said.

Harvey said this was misleading because the GDP print was 4.9%, which is “very good”. He said this is entirely due to consumers who are making additional savings to survive the pandemic.

“Those savings are gone,” Harvey told CNBC. “And you can see it through leading indicators like outstanding on credit cards and auto loans. They’re rising, which means savings have dried up. So we can’t count on consumers saving the economy in 2024 As they did in 2023.”

Source: seekingalpha.com