November 5, 2023
Silicon Valley Bank was not a one-time bank, many more banks will fail - Duke professor


Miscellaneous Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this year was likely not an isolated incident, and many other banks may fail as well, according to a Duke University Business School professor.

“The point I’m making is that Silicon Valley Bank was not a one-off,” Duke University finance professor Campbell Harvey told CNBC in an interview Friday. “There are many banks out there; in fact, we estimated that maybe 10% of all banks look similar to SVB. So this is not a one-time thing, and the increase in long rates is punitive.”

Source: seekingalpha.com

