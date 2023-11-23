Silicon Fertilizer Global Industry Trends and Forecast Report 2023-2028

company logo

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Silicon Fertilizer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2023-2028” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The global silicone fertilizer market size reached US$103.8 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$128.7 million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during 2023-2028.

Significant growth in the agricultural sector, as well as increasing food demand due to rapid population expansion, especially in emerging economies, is one of the factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Silicon fertilizers are widely used in the production of various crops, such as cucumber, wheat, barley, sugarcane, corn and tomato. In line with this, increasing cases of plant diseases, such as leaf rust and ring spot, have further accelerated the adoption of silicon fertilizers among farmworkers to provide plant resistance against insects and adverse climatic conditions, thereby The market has increased.

Furthermore, various product innovations, such as large-scale employment of organic silicon fertilizers in organic farming practices, which are more sustainable and eco-friendly, are also driving the growth of the market. Other factors including increasing availability of cultivable land and implementation of various government initiatives on food security are projected to drive the market growth.

key market segments

The report provides analysis of key trends in each sub-segment of the global silicone fertilizer market report along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. The report has classified the market based on type, form and application.

Breakup by type:

Breakup by form:

Breakup by app:

crops

horticultural crops

hydroponics

Flower farming

competitive landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with profiles of the key players:

Key questions answered in this report:

How has the global silicone fertilizer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What impact has COVID-19 had on the global silicone fertilizer market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the market segmentation based on type?

What is the market segmentation based on format?

What is the market segmentation based on application?

What are the different stages in the value chain of an industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global silicone fertilizer market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 147 forecast period 2022 – 2028 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $103.8 million Estimated market value by 2028 (USD). $128.7 million compound annual growth rate 3.6% Area covered global

Attachment

