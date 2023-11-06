Silicon anode lithium-ion battery market to reach US$257.6 million by 2031, growing at 64.5% CAGR by tmr

transparency market research

The silicon anode lithium-ion battery market size is driven by the growing demand for electric vehicles, portable electronics and grid storage solutions.

WILMINGTON, Delaware, United States, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global silicon anode lithium-ion battery market was valued at US$1.0 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$257.6 million in 2031. Global silicon anode lithium-ion battery market is projected to expand At a CAGR of 64.5% Between 2023 and 2031.

Silicon anode batteries have a higher energy density than traditional lithium-ion batteries, so they can store more energy in a smaller space, making them an attractive choice for a variety of applications. Key players in the industry are investing heavily in research and development activities to improve the performance of silicon anode batteries. They are also focusing on reducing production costs. This includes reducing raw material costs, improving manufacturing processes and increasing production efficiency.

Download PDF Brochure:

Silicon anode lithium-ion batteries use silicon as the anode material instead of traditional graphite. Lithium ions from the cathode are absorbed by the silicon anode while charging, causing the silicon to expand. During discharge, lithium ions move back to the cathode, causing the silicon to shrink. This process enables the battery to store and release energy.

Silicon anode Li-ion batteries undergo significant volume changes during lithiation and delithiation, resulting in a rapid decline in energy capacity. Researchers and manufacturers are exploring various solutions to address this challenge, such as using nanoscale silicon particles, silicon-carbon composites, and other materials to improve the stability and durability of silicon anodes.

Wearable device manufacturers are increasingly adopting thinner silicon anode lithium-ion batteries to reduce the weight of their products. Thus, increase in the usage of consumer electronics devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the silicon anode lithium-ion battery market in the near future.

Safety concerns related to traditional lithium-ion batteries have led manufacturers to develop safer, higher-density alternatives. The use of silicon anodes in lithium-ion batteries can reduce the risk of thermal runaway, which can be a safety concern in conventional lithium-ion batteries.

Silicon Anode Lithium-Ion Battery Market: Major Players

Sila Nanotechnologies was awarded US$100 million by the US Department of Energy to fund the construction of the company’s 600,000+ square foot facility in the US and large-scale manufacturing of its successful silicon anode materials.

Group14 Technologies, a global manufacturer of active materials used in advanced silicon-carbon anodes, has partnered with StoreDot, a fast-charging battery technology company, to leverage Group14’s proprietary lithium-silicon technology for the development and launch of StoreDot’s XFC lithium-silicon cells. Has partnered with. electric vehicles.

Market Report Highlights

The global silicon anode lithium-ion battery market will generate absolute dollar opportunity worth US$257.6 million by 2031.

Global silicon anode lithium-ion battery market to account for 64.5% from 2023 to 2031

Global silicon anode lithium-ion battery market to be valued at US$8.5 million in 2023.

Global silicon anode lithium-ion battery market to be worth US$1 million by 2022.

Get customization on this report for specific research solutions –

Silicon Anode Lithium-Ion Battery Market: Growth Drivers

The high energy capacity and small size of silicon anode batteries make them suitable for consumer electronics, health care, and industrial applications.

Consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops and tablets require high-performance batteries that provide longer battery life, faster charging and better protection.

Silicon anode lithium-ion batteries offer several advantages over traditional lithium-ion batteries, such as higher energy density, faster charging, and improved safety. This makes them an attractive option for consumer electronics manufacturers who want to differentiate their products and provide a better user experience.

The adoption of silicon anode lithium-ion batteries is likely to reduce the use of cobalt, nickel and manganese, which are commonly used in conventional lithium-ion batteries. The extraction and processing of these materials has significant environmental impacts, including water pollution and deforestation.

Silicon Anode Lithium-Ion Battery Market: Regional Outlook

According to the latest silicon anode lithium-ion battery market analysis, Asia Pacific region is estimated to hold the largest share during the forecast period. The increase in investments in electric vehicles and renewable energy along with the presence of major vendors is driving the market dynamics in the region. China is poised to become the major growth engine of the industry in the Asia Pacific region, as the country is a major market for Li-ion batteries.

The industry is projected to grow at a remarkable pace in North America in the near future. Growth in sales of electric vehicles and increased investment in R&D of advanced battery technologies are driving the market figures in the region. The industry is expected to witness modest growth in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa during the forecast period. The collective share of these sectors in 2022 was less than 5.0%.

Silicon anode lithium-ion battery market: segmentation

Material

Capacity <3000mAh 3000mAh-10000mAh >10000 mAh

end use automotive consumer Electronics aerospace industrial Power Other



Area North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa



Order a copy of the Silicon Anode Lithium-Ion Battery Market Report here:

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered in Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers and consultants uses proprietary data sources and a variety of tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is constantly updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research utilizes rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing specific data sets and research materials for business reports.

contact:

Nikhil Savlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

Corporate Headquarters City,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Phone: +1-518-618-1030

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

E-mail: [email protected]

Source