Signs of strength, tension in aircraft market

Quarterly data compiled by GAMA based on T manufacturers’ reporting to the trade group was released on November 21, along with a statement from GAMA CEO Pete Bunce urging Congress to immediately reauthorize the FAA, including FAA Administrator Michael Whitaker’s October confirmation was called “a great one.” Start. It is also essential that Congress act now to pass an FAA reauthorization bill that provides the new Administrator and the agency with the direction and tools needed to strengthen and enhance the aviation system.”

Turboprop deliveries increased 14.6 percent to 439 aircraft by the end of the third quarter, compared to the same period in 2022, GAMA reported. Business jet deliveries rose 2 percent to 455 aircraft compared with year-to-date totals for 2022 and 2023. Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. maintained its overall lead in business jet revenue despite a nearly 12 percent year-over-year decline in both airframes. Distributed and total revenue. Rival Bombardier reported a 10.8 percent increase in jet deliveries and a 9.8 percent rise in revenue, to $3.9 billion – just $1 million less than Gulfstream’s total.

Cirrus Aircraft continued its long-term dominance of the piston airplane market, with total airframe deliveries increasing nearly 23 percent year over year, compared to the first three quarters of 2022. The SF50 Vision Jet also continued to grow in popularity, with a 15 percent increase in delivered airframes—61 Vision Jets—from 2023 to now. Piper Aircraft, another prolific maker of piston airplanes, reported a 13 percent increase in total airframe deliveries (including turboprops), moving 164 aircraft during the first three quarters.

Textron Aviation reported gains in deliveries of its piston airplanes, with 194 during the first three quarters, a 10 percent increase compared to 176 piston airplanes delivered in the same period in 2022. The company’s total airframe deliveries were up 5 percent for the period, and billings rose 4 percent to $2.57 billion. Textron’s reported piston totals for the first three quarters included three Beechcraft G36 bonanzas, which resumed deliveries at a modest rate after two consecutive years of zero aircraft. The piston twin Beechcraft Baron G58 has recorded five deliveries so far in 2023, ending a similar drought for that model.

Wisconsin-based American Champion Aircraft Corp., featured in the May issue of AOPA Pilot, reported no deliveries or revenue for the year to date. Sales of the Decathlon models (Super Decathlon and Extreme Decathlon) have generally been in low numbers, although the company has expressed hope that increased interest in backcountry aviation will increase overall sales. In 2022, the company delivered nine aircraft across all models, including the Decathlon, Citabria and Scout series, during the first three quarters and 14 aircraft for the full year. The company builds all of its airplanes by hand to order, at a modest pace, but GAMA’s latest quarterly report is the first in several years to show no planes delivered for three quarters. The company did not immediately respond to email inquiries, and it is unclear whether the report reflects a lack of data supplied to GAMA, a lack of factory activity, or both.

Data from Italian airframer Tecnam Aircraft shows the opposite: The company reported a 22 percent increase in total airframes delivered in the first three quarters, to 193 aircraft – all but five of them piston models. Total revenue reported by Tecnam was $83.3 million, representing an increase of 23.9 percent compared to the same period in 2022, and putting Tecnam slightly closer to Diamond Aircraft, which delivered 195 aircraft, an increase of nearly 15 percent, and $147.9 million. informed of. Revenue during the first three quarters, up slightly by 17 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

GAMA’s report also saw gains in the increasingly volatile helicopter market, with piston helicopter deliveries up 15.3 percent and turbine helicopter deliveries up 6.3 percent for the first nine months of 2023 compared to the same period last year. Helicopter revenues overall increased by 5.4 percent.

