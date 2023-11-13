Signs of ‘bull trap’ are visible in the stock market

Bull trap leads to loss in the market getty

The stock market’s gains look reassuring and exciting. In just two weeks, it regained more than half the ground lost in the three-month selloff. However, that observation comes with the caveat that another deep selloff could be coming soon.

First, look at the picture of the stock market. There were many negative signals during the August-October selloff. (See my previous articles for clarification.) Then came the last two weeks, with indicators that were potentially false positives, as discussed below.

S&P 500 daily moves from June to November 10, 2023 John Tobey (StockCharts.com)

The problem is that new bull markets take time to start. There is a need to improve the attitude of investors by “climbing the wall of concern”. This is a false reversal that accelerates when the selling stops. Such reversals, if sufficiently dramatic, could develop into a “bull trap”. These damaging actions result from enthusiastic, optimistic buying that goes awry when a sudden selloff returns.

Why “trap?” Because when the upside falls for the first time, it is seen as a new buying opportunity. Then, when the rise fails to resume, the realization comes that the old sell-off has returned. Thus, investors are caught in the dilemma of either selling at losses now or holding on and risking losing more later.

Note that human nature, once again, is behind wrong thoughts and actions. The following details explain well the role of the bull trap and human nature…

From an article in finance strategist (September 7, 2023): “Bull Traps”

“A bull trap is a false market signal that signals a reversal in the price of a financial asset from a downtrend to an uptrend. This misleading signal induces investors to buy in anticipation of a market rise.

“However, the asset price soon falls, trapping bullish traders who had bought in anticipation of growth that never materializes.”

“With today’s fast-paced, interconnected financial markets, the prevalence and impact of bull traps has increased due to rapid changes in investor sentiment.”

,The role of market psychology in creating bull traps

“Market psychology plays a central role in the creation of bull traps. Investors, driven by fear of missing out (FOMO), may jump on perceived upward trends without adequately evaluating market conditions.

“This flurry of buying could accelerate the rise in prices, further fueling bull market sentiment. But when this optimism is not supported by fundamentals, the correction could be swift and severe, resulting in a bullish “Can become a trap.”

The bottom line – stock investors weren’t bearish before the rise

While some articles proposed this notion, and worse (panic!), surveys barely showed any concern. Really, really good weekly US advisors sentiment report Just before the reversal, October 24th looked a healthy 50% bullish/24% bearish. November 7 was also similar. Most likely, the readings on November 14 will be even better.

Additionally, two weeks of sharp gains in the stock market confirm a less-concern attitude. If investors were truly concerned, they (and the media that reflect investor sentiment) would still be reeling from the negatives. Furthermore, the market will look and work hard to navigate its way through the inflection point (but only if the fundamentals are supportive of such a move).

So, don’t take this recent rise as an indicator of better things to come. If the bull market is indeed starting, the road ahead will be bumpy. All the negativity that is still with us needs to be removed before we can have a galloping, mania-driven bull market again.