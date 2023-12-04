Signed by longtime 'Fresh Air' contributor Dave Davis (sort of)

Dave Davis began covering local politics and government for WHYY in Philadelphia in 1982.



After 22 years of interviews, at long last fresh air Contributor and fill-in host Dave Davis is cutting back on his workload.

Over the years Davis has contributed at least one interview a week fresh air, and at times more – especially when the topics relate to sports, investigative journalism or history. Davis is always thinking about the listener’s experience.

“If…something isn’t clear because the guest is using shorthand for something or it’s not working at all, you have to intervene in some way to make sure the audience keeps up with it, ” he says. “The audience is always on your mind.”

A native of Lubbock, Texas, Davis grew up in Corpus Christi and moved to Philadelphia in 1975, where he initially worked as a taxi driver and welder. In 1982, he joined the WHYY newsroom, covering local politics and government. He moved to work in 1986 at KYW Newsradio and Philadelphia Daily Newsbut returned to public radio doing free-lance programs, including fresh air Interviews, starting in 2001.

Although Davis sometimes hears a Philly accent in his speech, you’re unlikely to find a trace of Texas in his voice — either on-air or in real life.

dave davis stands out fresh air Studio in Philadelphia with a collection of press passes over the years.



“I remember in junior high and high school, this was the standard English I knew that people broadcasting news on television spoke,” Davis says. “And I kind of decided to do that.”

Davis is not moving away from WHYY completely. You’ll still hear him interviewing guests fresh air –Just less often. And, of course, he’ll continue to bring his A-game to listeners.

“One thing I’ve done from the beginning is to prepare really, really well for every interview because there’s a standard here, right?” He says. “I think that thorough preparation is really in some ways one of the things that defines the show.”

Click the audio link above to hear clips of some of Davis’s most compelling interviews, including the conversation Frank Calabrese Jr. (2011); novelist kate christensen (2013); biographer robert caro (2019); and sports announcer joe buck (2017).

Heidi Saman and Seth Kelly, with the assistance of Roberta Shorrock, produced and edited this interview for broadcast. Bridget Bentz, Molly Seavy-Nesper, and Beth Novy adapted it for the Web.

