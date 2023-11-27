Signalfire Announces Strategic Growth with the Addition of Nine New Team Members

The company is strengthening the team with new hires and promotions, deepening its commitment to helping innovative founders scale their businesses.

San Francisco, November 27, 2023–(Business Wire)–Signalfire, a tech-enabled early-stage venture capital firm that uses big data and artificial intelligence to identify investments and support the next generation of startups, has announced The firm has hired and promoted nine new team members. Three existing team members to drive long-term growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231127360783/en/

Lauren Nguyen, head of marketing at Signalfire, and Sua Cho, partner. (Photo: Business Wire)

Signalfire is welcoming sua cho As a partner; Veronica Mercado as principal and chief of staff to CEO Chris Farmer; Lisa Liu As a principal, the venture; bradford jones As a principal, the venture; Lauren Nguyen As head of marketing; Asher Bantock As head of research; Sadasia McCutchen As the core of our ecosystem; mario espindola As Senior Director of Talent; And Andrew Reed As Director of GTM Recruitment.

In addition to welcoming new faces, the company takes pride in fostering an environment where teams can grow and thrive. Three existing team members have recently been promoted to new roles. Libby Hadzima Perkins has been named General Counsel (former Vice President, Legal), Yuanling Yuan (YY) Partner, Venture (formerly Principal) is designated; And heather doshay Now serves as a Partner, People + Talent (former Managing Director).

“I am extremely proud to welcome these remarkable individuals to the Signalfire family and to be able to advance the careers of our existing team members,” said Chris Farmer, CEO, Partner and Co-Founder. “I am optimistic that together, we can deliver greater value to our current and future founders as they continue to operate in a challenging environment. By investing in our current and future talent, we will position the company for a new era of growth.” “Where we’re better positioned is to serve more founders in more ways.”

With the addition of nine talented team members and growth by three, Signalfire is using the momentum to propel the firm into a new era. For a full list and bios of the Signalfire team, please visit https://signalfire.com/.

New Signalfire Team Members

Sua Cho-mate: Suah, a product developer, GTM strategist and policy expert turned investor, will expand our early-stage health and life sciences technology investment practice. Previously, Sua led fast-growing B2B software investments at Underscore VC. Sua was also a product leader at Devoted Health, which was recently valued at more than $12B, and CVS Health, where she launched its prescription delivery and virtual care products.

Veronica Mercado- Principal and Chief of Staff to CEO Chris Farmer: Veronica will lead efforts related to early-stage enterprise AI investments through the AI ​​Lab. Before that, he spent several years leading special projects and strategic development initiatives at Thoma Bravo in San Francisco. Veronica began her career at Bain & Company in Boston, where she advised a variety of private equity, hedge fund and technology clients.

Lisa Liu-Principal, Venture: Lisa will focus on enterprise and growth-stage software investments. Before joining Signalfire, Lisa spent over five years at General Atlantic in New York, where she led growth-stage and pre-IPO software and consumer internet investments globally. He also helped create the firm’s first thematic sourcing program and early-stage investment efforts.

bradford jones,Principal, Enterprise: Bradford focuses largely on early-stage AI/ML and vertical SaaS investments. Before joining Signalfire, he was an investor at Insight Partners, where he deployed approximately $600 million of capital across application software, data infrastructure, security and consumer Internet investments. Bradford is a former D1 athlete, operator, and entrepreneur with experience investing in early-stage, growth, and pre-IPO companies and working with founders.

Lauren Nguyen,Amplification Head: Before joining Signalfire, Lauren led the self-service development team at Cloudflare that was responsible for all self-service revenue across their product portfolio. Previously, he built and led marketing teams at high-growth startups such as Pantheon, Mattermost, and Sauce Labs, focusing on building and scaling data-driven and results-oriented marketing practices with an emphasis on developer-centric products. Used to concentrate.

Asher Bantock,head of research: Asher will apply our Beacon AI data platform to develop insights to inform the firm’s investment strategy and support the needs of our portfolio companies. Before joining Signalfire, Asher worked as a data science leader at companies like Square’s Cash App, Facebook, and SoundCloud.

Sadasia McCutchen,Head of Ecosystem: Sadasia aims to develop key relationships with key clients, corporates and strategic partners to drive portfolio growth. She leads the firm’s Mentor and Specialist programs and supports the portfolio through a wide range of efforts: driving product-market fit, growing revenues and promoting potential future investments. Before joining Signalfire, Sadasia was Vice President of Community and Growth at CapitalG, where she envisioned the firm’s community strategy and built a network of portfolio founders, industry experts and clients to drive portfolio growth.

mario espindola,Senior Director of Talent: Mario will assist portfolio companies with talent acquisition strategies. Before joining Signalfire, Mario served as head of talent acquisition for healthcare technology company Wheel and head of global talent for Autodesk Construction Cloud. He is an experienced talent acquisition professional with a background in startups and publicly traded organizations.

Andrew Reed,GTM Recruitment Director: Andrew will assist portfolio companies with talent acquisition initiatives and go-to-market functions. Before joining Signalfire, Andrew was Head of Talent at growth equity fund Lead Edge Capital, and held executive placements at retained search firms Artisan Talent and SPMB.

Recently Promoted Signalfire Team Members

Libby Hadzima Perkins-General Counsel: Libby works closely with the investment and operations team, board members, LP and portfolio entrepreneurs and CEOs on a variety of the firm’s legal activities. She joined SignalFire in 2021 to oversee the firm’s legal affairs. Before joining Signalfire, Libby advised high-growth companies and their investors on all stages of private financings, mergers and acquisitions, public capital markets transactions and corporate governance matters at Cooley LLP in the San Francisco office.

Yuanling Yuan (YY)—Partner, Enterprise: YY focuses on venture and growth-stage investments in health technology. She joined SignalFire in 2019 and previously held the title of Principal. Prior to Signalfire, he worked in the investment team at Blackstone’s Strategic Opportunities Fund, where he evaluated late-stage and IPO investment opportunities. At Blackstone, he also spent time in the emerging markets team, assessing macroeconomic and political risk in countries such as China, Brazil and Egypt.

Heather Doshay-Partners, People & Talent: Heather leads the people and recruiting programs for the portfolio. She joined Signalfire in 2021 as Managing Director. Prior to Signalfire, Heather served as Vice President of People at Webflow. Actively involved in the people and talent leadership community, Heather is SHRM Senior Certified, works at PeopleTech Partners Advisory, and has served on the Forbes HR Council. She was honored as a Top Talent Operator in the inaugural 2020 Anchor List and a Top Female Leader in SaaS in the 2018 SaaS Report.

About Signalfire

Signalfire is the first venture capital firm built like a technology company to better solve the needs of founders. The core of its value add is Beacon, the AI ​​engine Signalfire has been refining since the firm’s launch in 2013. Beacon tracks more than 495 million employees and 80 million companies to guide the fund’s investments and help portfolio companies grow their teams and revenues. , With expert mentors, 200 skill-building workshops per year, and an in-house team of recruiters, data scientists, PR experts, and go-to people, Signalfire helps early-stage founders navigate the toughest parts of building a company at every stage. Helps. Market leader. With over $1.8 billion in assets under management, Signalfire focuses on investments from start-up to scale-up. The company’s key verticals include AIML, developer tools, B2B SaaS, healthcare, cyber security and consumer.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231127360783/en/

Contact

brent shelton

[email protected]

Source