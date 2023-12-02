Sierra issues stock options - Business News

Sierra Grande Minerals Inc.

Surrey, British Columbia, December 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sierra Grande Minerals Inc. ,company” Or “range of mountains, (CSE:SGRO) (OTC:SIERF) (FF:F91Q) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,350,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan. Options are exercisable at $0.10 per share and expire five (5) years from the date of grant.

from the board

Sunny Janda, CEO and Director

