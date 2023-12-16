Siemens honors 12 leading innovators in AI and sustainability

Siemens, a global leader in technology and innovation, has recognized the outstanding contributions of 12 leading innovators in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and sustainability with its prestigious Inventors of the Year awards. The awards, presented annually, celebrate groundbreaking achievements in a variety of categories, including Newcomers, Open Innovation, Outstanding Invention, Lifetime Achievement, Design and User Experience, as well as the recently added PhD Award.

Commitment to Research and Development

Siemens’ commitment to innovation is evidenced by its substantial investment in research and development, with an impressive €6.2 billion dedicated to this effort. In fiscal year 2023 alone, the company published a remarkable 5,383 inventions, which is equivalent to an average of 24 inventions every working day. This constant pursuit of innovation has strengthened Siemens’ position as a key player in shaping the future of technology and sustainability.

European unitary patent and the dominance of Siemens

The launch of the European Unitary Patent in June 2023 marks an important milestone in the world of intellectual property protection. The European Patent Office received more than 12,000 patent applications for this innovative type of patent, and it is noteworthy that the majority of these applications came from Siemens. This dominance underlines the important role of Siemens in driving innovation and technological progress in Europe.

AI and sustainability at the forefront

The 2023 Inventors of the Year awards highlight inventors coming from diverse geographic locations, including the United States, United Kingdom, China, India, Kazakhstan and Germany. These awards not only recognize the impact of AI but also highlight the important role innovation plays in making power grids more sustainable, railcar axles more stable and electric vehicle charging stations more universal.

Peter Korte, Chief Technology Officer of Siemens, emphasized the importance of innovation in the company’s future, saying, “Our innovations are our strength and the best way to predict the future of Siemens. We strongly believe that AI has the potential to revolutionize the way we work and create products. The AI ​​we create is responsible, understandable, and trustworthy.

Revolutionizing Electric Vehicle Charging

Abhijeet Kadam, one of the notable award recipients, developed an innovative process to customize charging electronics as per the vehicle’s requirements. What sets his invention apart is its ability to accommodate all types of cars at a single charging station. Additionally, the step-up process ensures zero switching losses while optimizing the charging voltage in the DC-DC converter, making it exceptionally energy-efficient – ​​a significant advancement in the world of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

AI is enhancing factory automation

Another outstanding innovation recognized by Siemens involves the use of AI in configuring complex factory automation solutions. Swati Shyam Sundar has developed an AI system that is capable of deriving context-aware recommendations from historical data on product configuration and relevant product and ingredient information. This AI-powered system streamlines the design process, making it both easier and faster. Demonstrating its commitment to leveraging AI for improved efficiency and productivity, Siemens has already integrated this development into its factory automation business.

Transparency in AI decision making

In an era where AI is playing an increasingly important role in various applications, it is important to ensure transparency in AI decision making. Yushan Liu’s PhD thesis addresses this concern by developing methods for machine learning processes to deliver high-performance results, while also providing clear communication of how decisions are made. This is achieved through logical rules or graphical representation of the decision making process. Such progress is especially needed in areas such as medical diagnostics and safety-critical systems, where understanding the logic behind AI-driven decisions is paramount.

Siemens continues to be a driving force in innovation, especially in the fields of artificial intelligence and sustainability. The recognition of 12 exceptional innovators through the Inventor of the Year Awards underscores the company’s commitment to shaping the future through unprecedented technological advancements. As Siemens invests heavily in research and development, dominates in patent applications, and is a pioneer in AI-powered solutions, it remains at the forefront of innovation in a rapidly evolving world.

Source: www.cryptopolitan.com