Siemens Energy CEO Christian Bruch addresses the annual results press conference in Munich, Germany on November 15, 2023.

No further provision for faulty onshore turbine platforms

The company will review the scope of Siemens Gamesa activities

More details expected on Capital Markets Day on November 21

Frankfurt-listed shares up 5.8%

MUNICH, Nov 15 (Reuters) – Siemens Energy (ENR1N.DE) is reviewing the structure of Siemens Gamesa, it said on Wednesday, in a bid to turn around the struggling wind division, which has led to a 4.6 billion euro ($5.0 billion) loss. There was an annual net loss. To benefit the group.

Siemens Energy on Tuesday secured a 12 billion euro credit line from private banks that was partially blocked by the German government, allaying a major concern from investors who feared the group could lose business without the funds. .

A manufacturer of major equipment such as gas turbines, converter stations and wind turbines, Siemens Energy is viewed by the German government as key to the energy transition from fossil fuels to renewables.

The group, which was spun off from Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE) in 2020, said it made no further provisions for faulty onshore turbine platforms following an analysis of its fleet. In August, it set aside 1.6 billion euros to tackle the problem.

CEO Christian Bruch said, “I am excited that the data from installed onshore turbines confirms our previous findings.”

“Our strong balance sheet remains a top priority, and Siemens Energy’s important role in the energy transition will continue to drive our growth and success in the years to come.”

Frankfurt-listed shares in Siemens Energy were up 5.8% at 0907 GMT.

Siemens Energy said it would review “the scope of Siemens Gamesa’s activities”, which includes the manufacturing of blades and turbines, adding more details would be disclosed at the group’s capital markets day on Nov. 21.

Sources told Reuters last month that the group was considering closing factories and sales offices, as well as outsourcing the production of some components to third parties.

Bruch said there are currently no concrete plans to cut jobs or close factories in Spain.

He said there are also discussions going on about selling parts of the company that sell a product in a particular market, but he did not provide any concrete details.

Siemens Gamesa, once considered a future growth driver for Siemens Energy, has turned into a noose around the group’s neck after more wind turbine quality issues than expected were revealed in June.

The division, created in 2017 through the merger of Siemens AG’s wind business and Spain’s Gamesa, is now only expected to break even in the 2026 fiscal year, Siemens Energy said, two years later than previously.

In 2024, it is expected to have an operating deficit of 2 billion.

As part of the financial support agreed with stakeholders, Siemens Energy said it would sell an 18% stake in Indian firm Siemens Ltd (SIEM.NS) to Siemens AG at a 15% discount, confirming a previous Reuters story .

Asked about the potential need to raise capital, Chief Financial Officer Maria Ferraro said Siemens Energy had several options to strengthen its balance sheet.

($1 = 0.9189 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Linda Pasquini, Mark Potter and Jan Harvey

