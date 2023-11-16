Siemens beats earnings forecasts, says sales growth will slow in 2024

Siemens on Thursday reported a 10% rise in revenue growth for its fiscal fourth quarter, beating forecasts, to a record high of 21.4 billion euros ($23.2 billion), but expecting a slowdown in 2024. Is.

The German industrial group forecasts sales growth of 4-8% over the next 12 months, down from the 11% growth recorded for the 2023 fiscal year that ended in September, mainly due to a loss for its industrial automation division. Because of the silent approach.

The industrial powerhouse enjoyed record quarterly and full year results as the fiscal year ended.

Exterior view of the Siemens Forum, part of the Siemens headquarters in Munich, Germany.

getty images

“Digital Industries expects comparable revenue growth of 0% to 3% in fiscal 2024. This is based on the assumption that global demand in automation businesses, particularly in China, will pick up in the second half after customers destock. will grow again in the financial year,” the group said in its earnings report.

However, the industrial powerhouse enjoyed record quarter and full-year results as it closed out the fiscal year.

Fourth-quarter industrial profit rose 7% to a record 3.4 billion euros, beating the company-compiled forecast of 3.34 billion euros and a record high of 11.4 billion euros for the year.

Net income for the quarter was 1.9 billion euros, bringing the full year figure to a historic high of 8.5 billion euros, while free cash flow also hit a record 10 billion euros for the full year.

Siemens has proposed raising its dividend to 4.70 euros a share from 4.25 euros a year earlier.

Roland Busch, Siemens President and CEO, said in a statement, “Fiscal 2023 was a year of many records: In our industrial business, profits and profit margins reached their highest levels ever, and we almost doubled our net income. Raised the tax to historic highs.”

“Our strategy is succeeding, and we continue to accelerate our customers’ digital and sustainability transformations.”

