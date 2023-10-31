The companies have introduced Siemens Industrial Copilot, a generative AI-powered assistant designed to enhance human-machine collaboration and boost productivity.

The companies will work together to create additional co-pilots for the manufacturing, infrastructure, transportation and health care industries.

Leading automotive supplier, Schaeffler AG, is an early adopter of Siemens Industrial CoPilot.

Additionally, Siemens Teamcenter apps for Microsoft Teams will be generally available in December 2023 and will accelerate innovation across the product lifecycle.

MUNICH, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Microsoft and Siemens are deepening their partnership by bringing the benefits of generative AI to industries around the world. As a first step, the companies are introducing Siemens Industrial Copilot, an AI-powered jointly developed assistant that aims to improve human-machine collaboration in manufacturing. Additionally, the launch of integration between Siemens Teamcenter software and Microsoft Teams for product lifecycle management will pave the way to enable the industrial metaverse. It will simplify virtual collaboration of design engineers, frontline workers, and other teams across business functions.

Siemens and Microsoft partner to drive cross-industry AI adoption

“With this next generation of AI, we have a unique opportunity to accelerate innovation across entire industrial sectors,” said Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft. “We are building on our long-term collaboration with Siemens and AI in Microsoft Cloud with Siemens’ industrial domain expertise to empower both frontline and knowledge workers with new, AI-powered tools, starting with Siemens Industrial Copilot. Bringing progress together.”

“Together with Microsoft, our shared vision is to empower customers through the adoption of generative AI,” says Roland Busch, CEO of Siemens AG. “It has the potential to revolutionize the way companies design, develop, build and operate. Making human-machine collaboration more widely available will enable engineers to accelerate code development, increase innovation and tackle skilled labor shortages Is allowed.”

A new era of human-machine collaboration

Siemens Industrial CoPilot will allow users to generate, optimize and debug complex automation code faster and significantly reduce simulation time. This will reduce work that previously took weeks. Co-Pilot draws automation and process simulation information from Siemens’ open digital business platform, Siemens Accelerator, and enhances it with Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI service. Customers retain full control over their data, and it is not used to train underlying AI models.

Siemens Industrial Copilot promises to boost productivity and efficiency across the entire industrial lifecycle. By using natural language, maintenance staff can be assisted with detailed repair instructions and engineers with instant access to simulation tools.

Vision: Co-pilot for all industries

Companies envision AI co-pilots assisting professionals in various industries, including manufacturing, infrastructure, transportation, and healthcare. Several co-pilots are already planned in manufacturing sectors such as automotive, consumer packaged goods and machine manufacturing.

Schaeffler AG, a leading automotive supplier, is one of the first to adopt generative AI in the engineering phase in the automotive industry. This helps its engineers generate reliable code for programming industrial automation systems such as robots. Furthermore, the company intends to incorporate Siemens Industrial CoPilot throughout its operations, aiming to significantly reduce downtime, and also for its customers at a later stage.

“With this co-pilot, we are stepping into a new era of productivity and innovation. This Siemens industrial co-pilot will help our team work more efficiently, reduce repetitive tasks, and unleash creativity. We are excited to partner with Siemens and Microsoft on this project”. Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler Group.

Generative AI facilitates virtual collaboration

To bring virtual collaboration between teams to the next level, Teamcenter for Microsoft Teams will be generally available starting December 2023. This new app uses the latest advances in generative AI to connect tasks ranging from frontline workers to engineering teams across the product design and manufacturing lifecycle. , It combines Siemens’ Teamcenter software for product lifecycle management (PLM) with Microsoft’s collaboration platform Teams to make data more accessible to factory and field service workers. This will help millions of workers who do not have access to PLM tools today to more easily contribute to the design and manufacturing process as part of their daily work.

Siemens will share more details on Siemens Industrial Copilot at the SPS Expo in Nuremberg, Germany in November 2023.

