SIDBI, IUST to launch ‘Skill to Enterprise Model’ course

Posted by RK News on Sunday, October 29, 2023

Awantipora, October 28: Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) is proud to announce its partnership with Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) to jointly launch the Swavalamban Skill to Enterprise Model (STEM) First-Year Diploma Course. Is. This initiative is designed to provide valuable assistance to aspiring entrepreneurs in Jammu and Kashmir and neighboring states. The STEM Diploma course aims to assist these individuals in converting their business proposals into profitable ventures.

IUST Vice Chancellor Professor Shakeel Ahmed Romshu expressed his heartfelt gratitude to SIDBI for their invaluable support. He emphasized that IUST’s core mission of empowering youth and nurturing their innovative potential will be significantly enhanced through this collaboration with SIDBI. He further explained that, upon completing the STEM courses, young entrepreneurs will be encouraged and encouraged through the capital support of IUST. Their proposals will be rigorously evaluated for commercial feasibility, and they will receive guidance throughout their entrepreneurial journey. The support scheme includes capacity building, nurturing of innovative ideas, easy loans and development of effective marketing strategies through a structured support system. The STEM program focuses on identifying and mentoring young individuals with entrepreneurial aspirations, with the ultimate goal of establishing at least twenty enterprises to promote sustainable livelihoods in the country.

It is noteworthy that CIED-IUST, operating as a Section 8 company, is currently providing guidance to 23 incubates. These individuals have received initial capital funding of up to five lakhs with the aim of starting their start-up businesses and creating gainful employment opportunities for the youth. IUST’s excellent performance has been recognized, as evidenced by the 3.5-star rating it received from the Ministry of Education, Government of India last year. Additionally, it recently received a grant of Rs 5 crore under the Seed Capital Scheme from DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce, Government of India, which aims to strengthen the startup ecosystem in the country with a special focus on Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr. Parvez Ahmed Mir, Director of CIED and CEO of IUST Section 8 Company, emphasized the importance of inculcating an innovative spirit among the youth at the very beginning of their educational journeys. He revealed that CIED has successfully provided capacity building for more than ten thousand students from various colleges with special emphasis on empowering women and encouraging them to start entrepreneurial ventures.

Source: risingkashmir.com