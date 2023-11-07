Shuffle board, ax throwing and bingo: activity bar boom beats UK hospitality recession

Photograph: David Levene/The Guardian

Under a series of railway arches just a short walk from London Bridge station, groups of revelers sit at long brightly lit polished tables, sharing plates of food and taking turns eating neon-coloured dumplings While a DJ spins and spins dance hits. Sometimes a player raises his fist to celebrate when he achieves a high score or tosses an opponent into the gutter.

Welcome to the Electric Shuffle, an example of an increasingly popular type of night out – “competitive socializing”. These venues take a traditional game – in this case shuffleboard – and reinvent it with technology, sleek design, and a nightclub atmosphere. Scorekeeping for multiple modes of play is done automatically by sensors while the best shots are captured on video and shown on screen.

Much of the hospitality sector has been hit by difficulties in recent years, having had to deal with Covid lockdowns followed by rising cost of living bills and customers turning away – but activity times are bucking the trend. Are reducing. Customers are coming to enjoy new entertainment from ping pong, darts and bingo to adventure golf, clay-pigeon shooting and axe-throwing.

“We are seeing an increase in the number of venues and the number of spectators they are attracting. “Post-Covid, we’ve really seen a surge in outlet numbers and investment in the competitive socializing space,” says Kate Nicholls, chief executive of trade body UK Hospitality.

She points to the pandemic’s change in working patterns as a motivating factor. “More people are working from home, rather than in the office and socializing as part of a team. The activity is being used at the corporate level and as a value-added get-together between workers and groups of friends.

That sentiment is reflected in Electric Shuffle. “As a team that works remotely, we don’t get together often. So instead of just talking to the person sitting next to you, we’re all getting together, it’s fun and not just based on drinking,” says Penny Edwards.

A more inclusive environment for drinkers is a strong aspect of the appeal of many young people moving away from alcohol. “I like that even though I don’t drink, it’s still a lot of fun,” says Safia Deedat. “It’s better than I expected and even better than bowling.”

Red Engine, the group behind the Electric Shuffle and its dart-themed sister brand Flight Club, recorded record turnover of £53.8m last year and expects revenues for 2023 to exceed £68m. The business continues to grow: it opened a new flight club venue in Glasgow last month and is due to open another in Edinburgh on 17 November. Meanwhile, the electric shuffle brand will be coming to New York City next year.

Its founder, Steve Moore, says: “We are seeing consistent performance year-on-year, with record group revenues this year in line with our expectations and overall customer footfall growth, which has offset the ongoing cost of living crisis. “There’s something to be seen that we don’t believe.” granted.”

Moore says the first Flight Club was opened in Shoreditch with the support of a friend, and the chain has since expanded due to retained profits and “the support of our fantastic investor base and the institutional backing of HSBC, Barclays and Symantec”. .

Nicola Blackford is commercial director at State of Play, which owns three Bounce Ping Pong bars in London and the “futuristic bingo” experience Hijingo. She says less focus on alcohol sales and broader demographic appeal has helped increase customer numbers.

“Behavior has changed with the introduction of hybrid, with companies more interested in booking activities that encourage social interaction and are more memorable – and getting them the slots they want to work on office days like Wednesday and Thursday. It is now even more popular than Friday,” she adds.

Blackford says State of Play has seen a 20% increase in pre-booked revenue at Bounce over the past 12 months compared to pre-Covid levels in 2019 and activity sales are up 10%, according to its Bounce and Hijingo Both brands want to expand. in other UK cities, while it is looking for a partner across Europe.

Hijingo and its “multi-sensory bingo experience,” combining live entertainment with special lighting and sound effects, has overcome the unfortunate timing of its March 2020 launch. However, it may struggle to escape the shadow of Bongo Bingo, which recently celebrated eight years since its first night in Liverpool.

Splicing up the traditional game with dance-offs, “rave intervals” and quirky prizes like giant pink unicorns and Henry Hoovers, it hosts events in nearly 50 countries and plans to bring the experience to the US, including Includes one event in New York. ,

Its co-founder, Jonny Bongo, says: “In the last five or six years, this whole experiential market of doing activities at night and not having to settle for just going to a bar or a nightclub has completely changed. We were lucky to be at the forefront of this.

“Now with the cost of living crisis, people are more selective about what they want to do and would probably prefer to save their money to go to one of our programs, where it’s all about escapism and letting loose. It’s about giving.”

Despite the craze for revamping old activities, classic activities such as tenpin bowling still attract far greater audiences in the UK. Ten Entertainment Group, which operates 51 bowling and family entertainment centres, announced its half-year financial results ending 2 July 2023, showing like-for-like sales growth of more than 46% compared with 2019 figures.

The group’s chief financial officer, Antony Smith, attributes its success to tenpin bowling as an “original social activity” program. “It’s one of those things where people dismiss it because it’s so familiar but we’ve seen a real post-COVID resurgence. We took a real step forward to focus on the customer experience and deliver really strong value for money – we still offer the same prices as in 2019, four years later.

