(Bloomberg) — For a fleeting moment this month, bankers investing in leveraged finance — the lucrative loans that oil the wheels of M&A and feed the $1.3 trillion market for collateralized debt obligations — had rare cause for joy. The company’s valuations were extremely low for deal-makers, the US Fed looked close to reversing a punitive rate hike, loans were being made.

Most read from Bloomberg

The realization that Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell is still not ready for a complete turnaround has dashed Wall Street’s expectations. Financing packages are on hold again. A CLO industry that boomed in the era of cheap money by bundling pieces of loans and selling them as bonds looks especially vulnerable to the freeze.

Through a decade of low rates, bankers transformed CLOs from niche securitization to a capital markets pillar and one of the most popular finance products. Now, much of the industry is shrinking and the moribund M&A market is short of its usual feedstock of loans. Demand from large US commercial banks for the largest tranches of CLOs has also declined; Better returns are being offered elsewhere.

About 40% of securities issuers have not yet priced a new deal this year, according to Citigroup Inc. data. “The CLO market has been down for a while,” says Andrew Lennox, an investor at Federated Hermes Ltd.

This is not just a story of the plight of finance expert children. The impact of any prolonged shutdown – especially on extending the life of existing bundles of loans – will also hit the real economy, making it harder for lower-rated businesses to refinance at a time when traditional lenders are stepping up their efforts. Pulling back.

“Less CLO creation will reduce demand for leveraged loans,” says Wayne Housang, portfolio manager at alternative credit firm Crescent Capital, which means “underwriting banks will find it harder to place new leveraged buyout paper and borrowers will find it more challenging.” ” Refinancing.”

Nearly half a trillion dollars of leveraged loans are due to come due to companies over the next three years, and CLOs control about 70% of the U.S. corporate-loan market. This is much more than Europe.

slow lane

Nor are there any signs of rescuers on the horizon. Bank appetite is beginning to return and the leveraged loan market is open, but for “high quality issuers,” says Dan Hayward, portfolio manager of US liquid credit at Ares Management. CLOs are made up of mostly risky loans.

“The CLO market right now is like the ‘ole family station wagon, it’s moving fast,” says Scott Macklin, head of leveraged-loan strategy at AllianceBernstein LP. “The CLO creation machine will need nitrous to shift back into the fast lane.” Oxide of material to stiffen the AAA spread and/or increase the loan spread. In short, the premium on other investment-grade bonds looks better.

All of this is bad news for the investment bankers who built the Wall Street profit machine during the buyout boom years by arranging and underwriting money-spinning loans for private equity-owned companies — and then gobbling up slices of that loan. Helped create securities.

Read more: Junk loan sales in Europe at weakest since 2010

Many CLO management companies are also suffering. Falling demand makes it difficult to refinance their existing securities. In the halcyon days some managers hoped that their ability to “reset” existing loan bundles would extend repayments into the future, putting them on the path to the holy grail of investing: permanent capital. The new trend is the opposite: investors are shorting out, or “calling” CLOs.

“It could be starting to look like before the financial crisis, when calling CLOs was the norm,” says Simon Gould, a senior bond trader at Chenavari Investment Managers. “After 2008, managers began resetting more to extend the life of securities and take advantage of the low interest rate environment. But now this path is not so easy.”

The total amount of issuance of new deals and refinancing of old deals in the US has fallen to about $102 billion so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That compares with about $134 billion in the same time frame last year and about $350 billion in 2021, the height of the buyout boom.

buyer beware

CLOs are divided into tranches, with the senior tranche rated as investment grade, the mezzanine tranche below that and the equity slice forming the riskiest layer. Recently large buyers of the senior tranche – more than 60% of the instrument’s structure – have retreated, happy with the returns they will get from other, more vanilla, assets at a time of normalized central bank rates.

The main acquirers of that senior AAA tranche have been U.S. commercial banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citi, Wells Fargo & Co. and, to a lesser extent, Bank of America Corp. They have stopped shopping, or cut back on shopping. , Trapped by new US capital rules and scarred by the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse, there is little sign that they will bounce back any time soon.

Representatives for JPM, Citi, Wells Fargo and BofA declined to comment.

“The lack of CLO creation is the lack of demand for AAA,” says Joshua Easterly, co-founder of Sixth Street Partners, speaking at the recent Bloomberg Credit Forum in London. “Most of the demand for AAA came from US banks that had a lot of liquidity. Given balance-sheet issues, they are not buyers at this time.

Normally, this falling demand would be offset by falling prices of leveraged loans. But prices remain high due to a lack of supply, reducing the so-called “arbitrage” earned by CLOs – essentially what is left after monthly interest payments on their bundle of loans – by about 175 basis points over three years. According to Citi, August, although it has improved slightly since then.

The welcome tightening of spreads and increase in refinancing for the AAA tranche of CLOs at the end of the summer was short-lived. “The market for these securities remains challenged by widespread uncertainty and interest rate volatility,” says Dagmara Michalczuk, portfolio manager at Tetragon.

Some managers are being asked by their equity investors to sell instead. Nearly $3 billion of loans from CLO structures were sold in July, according to BofA Securities. Meanwhile, only 20 resets have been carried out in the US so far this year, compared with 33 in the same period last year and 208 in the equivalent time frame of 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

personal savior

One piece of relief for corporate borrowers is private debt, which has happily stepped in to fill the gap left by reluctant leveraged-loan investors.

Direct lending giants including Oak Hill Advisors and Blue Owl Capital provided a $4.8 billion fully funded loan as part of Vista Equity Partners’ refinancing of fintech firm Finastra Group Holdings Ltd.’s debt, according to Bloomberg. That deal was struggling for traction among the traditional leveraged-finance crowd.

Private credit companies are also creating their own versions of CLOs, which are another threat to the leveraged finance bankers’ money machine. However, despite their growing strength, it remains to be seen whether direct lenders can fill all the space left by CLOs and their US bank backers.

“I think the tail is more in the CLO market and the dog is more in the loan market,” says Ian Smith, a colleague of Hayward’s at Ares. “You need the loan market to be more active than the CLO market.”

According to its bosses, any leveraged-finance bankers seeking a fast return on the days of abundant buying will need patience. Barclays Plc Chief Executive Officer CS Venkatakrishnan recently told Bloomberg’s In the City podcast that a dealmaking revival still looks “few and a few miles away.”

Morgan Stanley’s James Gorman, who was expecting a surge in M&A and capital raising, said in his bank’s earnings call last week that he liked this comment: “For all the talk of green shoots, someone Will have to give them water. ,

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: www.bing.com